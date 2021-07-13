Oakley's Jackson Ramirez was recently crowned the Elks Free Throw Contest national champion.
Ramirez won the regional championship in Las Vegas last March, before the contest was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final national contest resumed this year virtually, with Ramirez not missing a beat. Ramirez was a perfect 50-for-50 to win the national title.
The event featured 72 kids in six divisions.
He is the first national champion for Walnut Creek lodge #1811 who he represented in the contest.
He will have his name inscribed on a plaque in the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts and will also receive a free trip there.
