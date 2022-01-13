Omicron outbreak prompts schedule changes

With COVID-19 numbers continuing to spike -- particularly with the Omicron variant -- and cancellations already taking place, the Bay Valley Athletic League has made some changes to its schedule. And while all sports are scheduled to go on, most of them will have a modified schedule from what had previously been announced.
The changes to the sports are as follows.
Soccer
No change.
Soccer has three advantages over the other two winter sports when it comes to COVID modifications.
One, it’s outdoors. Two, the venues are generally significantly more spacious than indoor venues. That allows for better social distancing in the crowds. Finally, while there is some close contact in soccer, the nature of the sport is usually more spread out than basketball and wrestling and contact is often for a small window of time. Therefore, if there is a positive test, less contact tracing will be necessary.
The soccer schedule will still be a double round-robin format, with all six BVAL schools competing in both home and road matches against all five of their league rivals.
The first BVAL games were played on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The league schedule is set to conclude on Friday, Feb. 11 and the North Coast Section playoff tournament is still planned to take place.
Basketball
While the 2021-22 season was set to be a return to relative normalcy for high school basketball in California, some of those returns will be put on hold for another year.
The good news is that the league season will still commence. But the double round-robin schedule that was set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11 will now be both delayed and shortened. Instead of a double round-robin, BVAL teams will now play their five league rivals only once during the regular season.
The regular season will also be heavily truncated, lasting less than two weeks. The first BVAL games will tip off on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and the regular season will conclude on Monday, Feb. 7.
The regular season finale, though, will not mark the end of league play. Similar to college basketball leagues, whose tournament champions receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, the BVAL Tournament champion will receive an automatic entry into the NCS Tournament.
Wrestling
Rather than competing in a dual meet against each league opponent -- which was originally scheduled and was normal pre-COVID -- the BVAL teams will now compete in three quad meets, which will match them up with three other league opponents.
While not standard operating procedure at Division 1 high schools in California, meets matching up more than one school are more common at smaller schools and in other states. Quad meets can give individual wrestlers a chance to compete in more than one match per meet.
Like basketball, the schedule is condensed. The quad meets will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and will conclude on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The BVAL Championships are still scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10. The NCS Tournament is still scheduled to take place at James Logan High School in Union City on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19. Likewise, the California Interscholastic Federation Championships remain scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24, Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26 at Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Robobank Arena) in Bakersfield.
Other, non-BVAL related tournaments, remain unaltered by the change in the schedule.
The most updated scheduling information can be found at the school websites or by visiting Maxpreps.com.
