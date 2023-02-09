Panthers’ blunders costly in loss to Patriots

With less than a minute to play in the Jan. 31 Heritage Patriots-Antioch Panthers boys basketball game, the Panthers trailed by 4 points coming out of a timeout with an inbound play designed to get a three-point shot.
The play started, but the referees blew it dead mid-play because the scoreboard operators did not cut off the music in time from during the timeout.
“We ran it to perfection and we were going to get a three-point opportunity off of it,” Panthers head coach Bob Cleveland Jr. said about his play getting stopped by the referees on the Patriots’ home court. “We had the perfect play set up for the defense they were running. It was frustrating,”
This sealed the Panthers’ fate as the second time around, the play didn’t work. That left them forced to foul to stop the clock and hope for missed free throws. Ratchford was sent to the free throw line and made one to put the game away. Antioch managed to hit a buzzer-beater three pointer but it didn’t matter as they still lost 59-57.
The Panthers’ inconsistencies throughout the game cost them a possible road victory against a league opponent.
Cleveland said the team missed too many layups in their recent game against the Patriots, which resulted in the team’s loss.
“We had so many breakaway layups that we just missed, one-on-zero’s and one-on-one’s, we missed about seven of those. So that was the difference of the game.”
After one quarter, the Patriots led 16-9, but this lead would quickly fade away in the second quarter with Antioch going on a 16-4 run led by senior forward Ty Bristol who made multiple three-pointers during the run.
“We left a kid loose and he hit three threes. We have to do a better job of matching up and not letting a kid get hot,” Patriots head coach Carly Perales said on the big second-quarter run.
The Panthers, lead was 25-20 going into the final minutes of the first half. The teams traded scores and by halftime, Antioch’s lead was just 29-28.
In the second half, both teams’ defenses were playing efficiently, forcing the opposing offenses to turn the ball over several times in the third quarter
Antioch scored just eight points in the entire third quarter as their offense coming off a 20-point second quarter was knocked off balance. Cleveland gave credit to the Patriots defense by making it difficult for his team to determine which defense they were playing.
“They were switching their defenses up. We struggled on recognizing whether it was a one-guard or two-guard front to make sure we ran the right zone plays.”
Patriots senior forward Jordan Ratchford, who dislocated his knee cap during basketball tryouts and missed the first six weeks of the season, scored a game-high 22 points and went on a 8-0 by himself during the final quarter. He was a big reason why the Patriots edged out the Panthers, his coach said.
“It’s taken him now until league where I feel he’s 100%, and you can see the results now. Tonight, he was important for us,” Perales said.
Heritage improves to 6-2 in league play, 12-12 overall, as they continue to try to catch the undefeated first place Liberty Lions. Antioch drops to 2-5 in league play, 9-15 overall, leaving them to finish at best with a .500 record.
