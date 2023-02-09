Panthers’ blunders costly in loss to Patriots

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

Devon Rivers of Heritage High drives to the basket as Heritage beat Antioch, 59-57, on Jan. 31.

With less than a minute to play in the Jan. 31 Heritage Patriots-Antioch Panthers boys basketball game, the Panthers trailed by 4 points coming out of a timeout with an inbound play designed to get a three-point shot.

The play started, but the referees blew it dead mid-play because the scoreboard operators did not cut off the music in time from during the timeout.

“We ran it to perfection and we were going to get a three-point opportunity off of it,” Panthers head coach Bob Cleveland Jr. said about his play getting stopped by the referees on the Patriots’ home court. “We had the perfect play set up for the defense they were running. It was frustrating,”

