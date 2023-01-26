Heritage Patriots logo

Despite the Heritage Patriots boys basketball team holding a double-digit lead with a minute to play, they still nearly lost to the host Deer Valley Wolverines. However, senior guard Teyo Campbell connected on two free throws to give Heritage a 54-49 victory over the Wolverines.

Heritage opened with sloppy play and trailed only 13-10 after one quarter.

Deer Valley’s defense forced several turnovers in the first quarter, and the team dominated the Patriots in rebounds scoring majority of their points off of second-chance shots from offensive rebounds.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription