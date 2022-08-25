Patriots eye BVAL three-peat with young team

For more than a decade, Heritage’s girls program has been one that more often than not, wins Bay Valley Athletic League championships. In years when that doesn’t happen, the Patriots are often second and still make the North Coast Section playoffs. This consistent success comes despite the fact that the nature of high school sports makes high roster turnover inevitable.
That’s the case this year for Heritage. The Patriots have won the last two BVAL titles with perfect records in league play. This year’s team, though, has a lot of turnover from the one that took the floor last year. That team had seven seniors on it. This year’s roster has only four returning seniors from last year’s varsity team -- Brooke and Paige Slous, Madison Tall and Maddison Kruse. Junior Brenna Gleason also returns.
There has been no easing into the schedule for the Patriots, either. Heritage started the season at the East County Invite at Deer Valley. In that tournament, the Patriots got to play some powerhouse programs. Heritage went 1-3.
“We had a few missed opportunities at the tournament, but all and all, we have a great group of players, solid leadership,” said head coach Janet Hannigan.” There are some good pieces. Taking kids from JV to varsity. Most people think it’s not that big of a jump. But when you play a team like San Ramon Valley, who will be up for NCS -- it is. But they’re a great group of kids. I really like them a lot.”
Hannigan has been impressed by some of her team’s younger players. That includes freshman setter Cameron De La Chevrotiere, sophomore defensive specialist Hope Hess as well as junior middle hitters Natalie Labarge and Chisom Okaforize.
Through the early matches and practices, Hannigan also said she has enjoyed the play, leadership and versatility of the returning players.
“Brooke and Paige are the heart of the team,” Hannigan said. “And Maddie Kruse, coming along as a dynamic hitter. It’s been fun to watch her already. I’m excited for more.”
“All the girls love the game. But she (Brenna) is willing to play wherever I need her to play. This last weekend she played everywhere but libero. I’m trying to find where she fits best into our puzzle. That is what I’m looking for.”
Heritage has some significant tests left before the start of league play. One opportunity to see how the Patriots have improved will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30, with a 6:30 p.m. home match against Carondelet.
The Patriots will begin their BVAL title defense on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Freedom. Then they will be home against Antioch on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Deer Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 20, home against Pittsburg on Thursday, Sept. 22 and home against Liberty on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The second wave of league games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the same order, at the opposite location as the first. All BVAL matches -- home and road -- start at 6:30 p.m.
Other tournaments in which the Patriots will compete include El Cerrito’s Goucho Tourney on Saturday, Sept. 24 and the Stockton Classic on Saturday, Oct. 8.
With nobody on the team taller than 5-foot-10, Hannigan knows that the Patriots can be vulnerable against teams with players standing over 6 feet tall. But she knows that while the Heritage may not have the height to match some of its opponents, the work ethic and desire can go a long way towards offsetting that. “I’m excited,” she said. “If you want a team that works hard, this is it. They work really hard. We have to play to our own strengths and try to outlast the other team.”
