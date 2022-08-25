Patriots eye BVAL three-peat with young team

Press file photo

The Heritage High School volleyball team is seeking its third straight Bay Valley Athletic League title this season.

For more than a decade, Heritage’s girls program has been one that more often than not, wins Bay Valley Athletic League championships. In years when that doesn’t happen, the Patriots are often second and still make the North Coast Section playoffs. This consistent success comes despite the fact that the nature of high school sports makes high roster turnover inevitable. 

That’s the case this year for Heritage. The Patriots have won the last two BVAL titles with perfect records in league play. This year’s team, though, has a lot of turnover from the one that took the floor last year. That team had seven seniors on it. This year’s roster has only four returning seniors from last year’s varsity team -- Brooke and Paige Slous, Madison Tall and Maddison Kruse. Junior Brenna Gleason also returns. 

There has been no easing into the schedule for the Patriots, either. Heritage started the season at the East County Invite at Deer Valley. In that tournament, the Patriots got to play some powerhouse programs. Heritage went 1-3.

