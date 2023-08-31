Heritage’s come-from-behind win at Foothill last Friday night was anything but perfect.
However, for a team that has continued to “grow up” from spring ball through summer, and now through Week 1, they’ll take it.
“We eventually did grow up as a team,” junior quarterback Austin Peters said at practice on Tuesday. “We have all of our leaders and we do have a lot of young guys and guys who just had their first varsity start. We definitely did grow up and I’m very proud of everyone.”
Heritage rallied down 22-7 entering the fourth quarter and with their only score coming off of a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown by junior wide receiver JJ Kinnaird to start the game.
“We talked at halftime about who was missing their assignments," said head coach Dave Fogelstrom. "We didn’t do any adjusting in terms of changing what we do. We just had to do what we were supposed to do and what we were coached to do.”
Peters led the Patriots downfield early in the fourth quarter, which was capped by a rushing touchdown by Emanuel Rankins to cut the deficit to 22-14.
The Patriots kept the drive alive after a crucial pass interference call on fourth-and-long after a halfback pass to Kinnaird that fell short extended the drive. Peters then hit Kinnaird again on a short hitch route, then he turned and ran the remaining 10 yards to cut Foothill’s lead to just two.
Peters then found a diving Kinnaird on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 22.
In overtime, Peters drove the offense downfield once again, finding junior tight end Charlie Blaise for a gain of 25 yards on fourth-and-14 from their own 29 yard line.
“It was Austin’s best ball of the night,” Fogelstrom said after the game last Friday.
Rankins broke free two plays later for the game-winning touchdown.
The rally by Heritage followed three quarters during which the offense couldn’t get much done, something Fogelstrom expected with his young team.
“We spent three quarters kind of stumbling over our feet,” Fogelstrom explained on Tuesday. “But when they got it cleaned up, they showed their potential.”
Despite the furious fourth-quarter heroics by Peters & Company as they drove the offense downfield, he went only 8-for-20 on the night for 91 yards with the touchdown pass to Kinnaird in the fourth quarter. Rankins had two touchdowns and ran for 75 yards on 22 carries.
With all eyes now watching on Montana-bound senior receiver Brooks Davis, Kinnaird stepped up for 66 yards on six catches with the game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion.
“JJ is a heck of a player,” Fogelstrom said of Kinnaird. “So if you’re going to try to cover Brooks with two guys, that’s fine. We’re going to go another direction with it. We got guys who can step up around here.”
Fogelstrom added that Davis missed most of the week of practice last week with the flu and didn’t play in the first quarter. He did have a 60-yard punt return to set up the Patriots' eventual game-tying drive.
With the Week 1 classic now in the books, Heritage now looks forward to their home opener against Livermore’s Granada High School, who lost their opener to Monte Vista 42-3 last week.
Despite knowing that their upcoming opponent struggled out of the gates, Fogelstrom and the Patriots know that the Granada that played last week won’t be the one that shows up Friday night down Balfour Road.
“We’ve already talked about the fact that Monte Vista is going to be one of the top four teams in (North Coast Section) Division-I,” Fogelstrom said. “That game is not at all indicative of who Granada is. They’re big, they’re strong, they’re physical. They got a heck of a quarterback who’s a good athlete who can run and throw. We got our hands full and we got to be prepared for him on Friday.”
The Matadors' senior quarterback, Quinn Boyd, threw for 141 yards in the loss against the Mustangs last week, but also ran for another 64 yards on eight carries.
“You can do everything right on the back end in terms of coverage and he can go ahead and make a successful play for his team,” Fogelstrom said. “We’re definitely aware of who he is and what he can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.