Patriots open season with 15-point comeback victory

Quarterback Austin Peters and head coach Dave Fogelstrom celebrate after the Patriots come-from-behind win at Foothill, Friday, August 25. Photo courtesy Heritage High School

 

Heritage’s come-from-behind win at Foothill last Friday night was anything but perfect.

However, for a team that has continued to “grow up” from spring ball through summer, and now through Week 1, they’ll take it.

“We eventually did grow up as a team,” junior quarterback Austin Peters said at practice on Tuesday. “We have all of our leaders and we do have a lot of young guys and guys who just had their first varsity start. We definitely did grow up and I’m very proud of everyone.”

