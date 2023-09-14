Patriots in search of offense in 5-set loss to Lions

The Liberty Lions girls volleyball team defeated the Heritage Patriots at home in a thrilling five- set series 3-2 with set scores of 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-11 on Sept. 12.
The Lions trailed the series 2-1 in Set 4 when they scored four straight points to come back and win Set 4 to force a tiebreaking Set 5.
“We got out of our heads, we all just came together as a team, and we were all just really fighting for it,” said Lions outside hitter Brooklyn Gamez on the team’s ability to rebound and win the series.
For the Patriots, they had several chances to secure a victory but were unable to come up with scores when they needed them most. Numerous times in the final two sets, offensive opportunities to put points on the board came up empty with spikes and tips that went into the net.
“I think it’s a misconnection between our setters and hitters,” said Heritage Patriots girls volleyball head coach Janet Hannigan. “I changed my lineup the last four sets and the passing got better, but I don’t think the setting hitting connection got better.”
The Patriots’ offense has struggled all season, and Hannigan said that even though it was a closer series, she didn’t see much of an improvement in her team’s offense against the Lions.
Despite the offensive inconsistencies, the Patriots won Sets 2 and 3 to take a series lead over the Lions. Liberty’s resilience emphasized by their coach, Ana Hofferber, was a big part to them winning the last two sets, she said.
“We’ve been working all season on coming together as a team to be resilient, and I think they finally did that to get past their mental block,” said Hofferber.
Heritage’s record drops to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in league play. However, even with the loss to Liberty, Hannigan remains confident the Patriots can still contend for the Bay Valley Athletic League girls volleyball championship this season.
“We have to improve the offense,” said Hannigan.
This was Liberty’s first league match, and they sit atop the BVAL standings with a 1-0 record in league and 6-2 record on the season.
“We’re just going to continue to work hard and be ready to play them again in our rematch and hopefully come home with a league champion title,” said Hofferber.
