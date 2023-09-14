Patriots in search of offense in 5-set loss to Lions

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

“We have to improve the offense,” Heritage Patriots girls volleyball head coach Janet Hannigan said following the team’s loss to Liberty on Sept. 12.

The Liberty Lions girls volleyball team defeated the Heritage Patriots at home in a thrilling five- set series 3-2 with set scores of 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-11 on Sept. 12.

The Lions trailed the series 2-1 in Set 4 when they scored four straight points to come back and win Set 4 to force a tiebreaking Set 5.

“We got out of our heads, we all just came together as a team, and we were all just really fighting for it,” said Lions outside hitter Brooklyn Gamez on the team’s ability to rebound and win the series.

