After the Heritage High boys volleyball team started its season at 2-0, coach Janet Hannigan was encouraged. But she also knew that since the first two games weren’t against the strongest of opponents, the young team still had a lot of questions surrounding it.
The Stockton Classic, held on Saturday, March 19, answered those questions in a generally positive way.
The Patriots started slow, dropping the first set of their tournament-opening match against Sierra 25-27. Things got better from there. They evened the match with a 25-21 victory in the second set and, with a 15-8 third-set victory, clinched a win in the first match of the tournament. Heritage then had 2-0 wins against Mountain House (25-12, 25-20) and Fresno Christian (29-27, 25-21).
In their final match of the tournament, the Patriots were matched up with an undefeated Ripon Christian team. The Patriots opened with a 25-22 win. Ripon Christian bounced back 25-23 in the second set and 15-8 in the third and final set to win the match. But the loss in the first set was the only one the Knights have had in an otherwise dominant season.
Heritage’s top player of the tournament was senior Jake Palmer. And it was a social media post from his mother afterward that struck Hannigan.
“Jake’s mom posted that it was a great team win,” Hannigan said. “Even though her son was outstanding, it was truly a team win. They had a positive attitude. Nobody was hanging their heads, as I’ve seen in the past when they’d be down on themselves if things weren’t going how they wanted. It started that way but we were able to keep it calm and talk them through it. I reminded them to stay calm and focused.”
One impressive aspect in particular of the final match wasn’t just winning the opening set, but how little rest the Patriots had. Four matches in a day will always be tiresome. But since last year’s season included no tournament play, most of the players have not had to deal with it in more than two years.
Additionally, some Patriots barely got any rest, missing no more than a handful of points.
“I knew they were already tired during the Fresno Christian match and they expended a lot,” Hannigan said. Then they had to turn around and start the final match three minutes later. They were exhausted when it was over. Some kids just didn’t come off of the court. Everyone played -- but some people got more than others. My setter came off for like 10 points the whole day.”
While Palmer was Heritage’s top player of the tournament, the Patriots got strong performances from other players. Hannigan, in particular, cited the strong play of sophomore Demetrios Basa and junior AJ Ray. She also praised the play of senior Marcello Santoleri, who came through with some critical kills for Heritage and, during a tight part of the match with Fresno Christian, had three consecutive aces to give the Patriots the momentum.
Hannigan also came away impressed with the team’s passing and setting, particularly from sophomore setter Christian Basa.
“The setting improved,” Hannigan said. “And our setter was feeling more confident in himself.”
“If you were to draw from comments parents were making -- seeing individual players grow -- there was talk of that,” she added. “A sophomore parent, Titan Smallwood’s dad, said ‘I’ve coached him for years. I can’t believe how much you’ve gotten out of him already.’ It’s different. They’re playing at a higher level and have a lofty goal. There’s a lot of individual growth.”
Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith could not be at the tournament in Stockton but was receiving updates from Hannigan after every match so he could update the school’s social media accounts.
When Hannigan told Smith about the Patriots winning the first match, both agreed that the slow start to that match was a blessing.
“He said, ‘You and I both know that in order for a team to grow up, they must be able to overcome rough starts and poor performances,’” Hannigan recalled. “I didn’t think they’d figure it out that quickly and they’d feel success. I thought we’d get through the tournament and see something more in league.”
