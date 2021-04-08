The Bay Valley Athletic League Tennis Tournament was held last week.
Singles
Heritage’s Erin Crane emerged victorious for the second consecutive league championship tournament.
The top-seed Crane bested teammate Nicolette Alexander, the tournament’s second seed 6-4, 6-2, to capture the title.
After a first-round bye, Crane was simply dominant throughout the tournament, defeating Freedom’s Nicolette Banuelos 6-0, 6-0; Pittsburg High School’s Akwi Awazi 6-0, 6-0 and teammate Manpreet Kaur, before dispatching Alexander.
Freedom’s Madi Suzuki knocked off Kaur 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to capture third place.
Doubles
Deer Valley High School’s Kayla Autajay and Lauren Sirmons captured the doubles title, defeating the top-seed team of Alyssa Duran and J-na Hereford, from Heritage, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.
1 of 18
Freedom's Madi Suzuki competes against Heritage's Nicolette Alexander in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Freedom's Madi Suzuki competes against Heritage's Nicolette Alexander in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Nicolette Alexander competes against Freedom's Madi Suzuki in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Nicolette Alexander competes against Freedom's Madi Suzuki in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Erin Crane competes against teammate Manpreet Kaur in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Erin Crane competes against teammate Manpreet Kaur in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Manpreet Kaur competes against teammate Erin Crane in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Manpreet Kaur competes against teammate Erin Crane in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Alyssa Duran competes with teammate J-na Hereford in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's J-na Hereford competes with teammate Alyssa Duran in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Alyssa Duran competes with teammate J-na Hereford in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's J-na Hereford competes with teammate Alyssa Duran in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Deer Valley's Lauren Sirmons competes with teammate Kayla Autajay against Heritage's Elizabeth Moss and Tammi Sison in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Tammi Sison competes with teammate Elizabeth Moss against Deer Valley's Kayla Autajay and Lauren Sirmons in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Tammi Sison competes with teammate Elizabeth Moss against Deer Valley's Kayla Autajay and Lauren Sirmons in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Deer Valley's Kayla Autajay competes with teammate Lauren Sirmons against Heritage's Elizabeth Moss and Tammi Sison in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Deer Valley's Lauren Sirmons competes with teammate Kayla Autajay against Heritage's Elizabeth Moss and Tammi Sison in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Heritage's Elizabeth Moss competes with teammate Tammi Sison against Deer Valley's Kayla Autajay and Lauren Sirmons in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Freedom's Madi Suzuki competes against Heritage's Nicolette Alexander in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Freedom's Madi Suzuki competes against Heritage's Nicolette Alexander in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Nicolette Alexander competes against Freedom's Madi Suzuki in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Nicolette Alexander competes against Freedom's Madi Suzuki in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Erin Crane competes against teammate Manpreet Kaur in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Erin Crane competes against teammate Manpreet Kaur in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Manpreet Kaur competes against teammate Erin Crane in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Manpreet Kaur competes against teammate Erin Crane in the singles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Alyssa Duran competes with teammate J-na Hereford in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's J-na Hereford competes with teammate Alyssa Duran in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Alyssa Duran competes with teammate J-na Hereford in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's J-na Hereford competes with teammate Alyssa Duran in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Deer Valley's Lauren Sirmons competes with teammate Kayla Autajay against Heritage's Elizabeth Moss and Tammi Sison in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Tammi Sison competes with teammate Elizabeth Moss against Deer Valley's Kayla Autajay and Lauren Sirmons in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Tammi Sison competes with teammate Elizabeth Moss against Deer Valley's Kayla Autajay and Lauren Sirmons in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Deer Valley's Kayla Autajay competes with teammate Lauren Sirmons against Heritage's Elizabeth Moss and Tammi Sison in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Deer Valley's Lauren Sirmons competes with teammate Kayla Autajay against Heritage's Elizabeth Moss and Tammi Sison in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Heritage's Elizabeth Moss competes with teammate Tammi Sison against Deer Valley's Kayla Autajay and Lauren Sirmons in the doubles semifinal round of the Bay Valley Athletic League Girls' Varsity Tennis Championships at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Deer Valley duo knocked off the Freedom duo headed up by Roselyn Padilla 6-1,6-0; the Pittsburg High pair of Alyssa Buena and Evelyn Castaneda 6-3,5-7,6-3; and Heritage’s Tammi Sison and Elizabeth Moss, before clinching the title against Duran and Hereford.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.