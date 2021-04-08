The Bay Valley Athletic League Tennis Tournament was held last week.

Singles

Heritage’s Erin Crane emerged victorious for the second consecutive league championship tournament.

The top-seed Crane bested teammate Nicolette Alexander, the tournament’s second seed 6-4, 6-2, to capture the title.

After a first-round bye, Crane was simply dominant throughout the tournament, defeating Freedom’s Nicolette Banuelos 6-0, 6-0; Pittsburg High School’s Akwi Awazi 6-0, 6-0 and teammate Manpreet Kaur, before dispatching Alexander.

Freedom’s Madi Suzuki knocked off Kaur 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to capture third place.

Doubles

Deer Valley High School’s Kayla Autajay and Lauren Sirmons captured the doubles title, defeating the top-seed team of Alyssa Duran and J-na Hereford, from Heritage, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

[Photos] BVAL Girls' Tennis Championships

1 of 18

The Deer Valley duo knocked off the Freedom duo headed up by Roselyn Padilla 6-1,6-0; the Pittsburg High pair of Alyssa Buena and Evelyn Castaneda 6-3,5-7,6-3; and Heritage’s Tammi Sison and Elizabeth Moss, before clinching the title against Duran and Hereford.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0