Pickleball courts to be built at Creekside Park

Photo by Hemananthani Sivanandam

David Smookler and his daughter Britney gather at the courts with Maria Aguirre and Destined Wright.

Pickleball enthusiasts will soon get permanent courts at the Creekside Park in summer this year.

The Brentwood City Council approved the Creekside Pickleball Court project to construct between four and six permanent pickleball courts in place of the basketball court at Creekside Park.

Players have been using three makeshift courts overlaid in 2018 on the Creekside Park basketball court.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription