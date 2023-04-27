Pirates steal senior day spotlight from Heritage, blank Patriots 6-0

BRENTWOOD – Heritage baseball’s dream of an undefeated record in league play is over.

Pittsburgh made the drive across Highway 4 on Thursday and took down the Patriots on their new field at Heritage 6-0 while also spoiling the senior day festivities.

“Sometimes these kinds of games are what you need when you get on a roll and start thinking you can just beat anybody by just showing up,” Heritage head coach Kevin Brannan said.

