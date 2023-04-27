Pirates steal senior day spotlight from Heritage, blank Patriots 6-0

BRENTWOOD – Heritage baseball’s dream of an undefeated record in league play is over.
Pittsburgh made the drive across Highway 4 on Thursday and took down the Patriots on their new field at Heritage 6-0 while also spoiling the senior day festivities.
“Sometimes these kinds of games are what you need when you get on a roll and start thinking you can just beat anybody by just showing up,” Heritage head coach Kevin Brannan said.
“Maybe it’s a little message for them.”
Heritage was shut out for just the second time this season – the only other time came in a 1-0 loss at Burlingame on March 3 – and looked nothing like the team that won 15 of its last 16 and entered Thursday riding a four-game winning streak. They defeated the Pirates 14-5 in Game 1 of the home-and-home series on Tuesday.
“They came here the first time (on Tuesday) and we kind of beat them up a little,” Brannan said. “Today, they were ready to play.”
The Patriots' lineup that’s been on fire lately, scoring 14-or-more runs in three of the last four games, was shut down by Pirates starter Cole Leschak, who pitched the complete-game shutout, allowing four hits while also striking out five.
On the other side, Patriots starter Landon Marchetti started hot on the mound, retiring the Pirates in order with a pair of strikeouts in the first inning, but fell apart as the game went on.
The big blow against the left-hander Marchetti came in the fourth inning. With two out and the bases loaded, Pittsburg senior Halen Guerrero hit a bases-clearing triple down the left field line to extend the Pirates' lead to 4-0. Pittsburg opened the scoring in the third inning off of a two-out RBI double by Leschak.
Pittsburg add two more in the sixth inning to seal the victory. After drawing back-to-back walks, the Pirates scored the first of the two runs on a sacrifice fly to right by Guerrero, then scored off of a throwing error by Tyler Williams who missed the throw to second, allowing the second run to score.
“Hats off to Pittsburg today,” Brannan said. “They were better than us.”
Thursday’s loss to Pittsburg sets up a crucial series for Heritage next week when they take on Liberty with the Bay Valley Athletic League title on the line, starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Los Medanos College. Although Thursday’s loss doesn’t hurt Heritage’s chances at winning the league, it puts an even bigger emphasis on next week’s series against Liberty with the league title on the line.
“We have to beat Liberty,” Brannan said. “We have to beat Liberty one game and even if we won today that didn’t change anything. So that’s how I look at it.”
Heritage is at 7-1 in league play after Thursday’s loss with Liberty right behind them at 5-2 after taking down last-place Deer Valley 11-2 on Thursday.
Just one win for Heritage would clinch the league title for the Patriots. Liberty still has a league game in hand, against Pittsburg on Saturday, May 6, that would only hold weight should they sweep Heritage next week.
