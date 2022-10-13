Pittsburg ekes out 31-29 victory over Liberty

Photo courtesy of Liberty High School

The Liberty Lions rallied in the second half of their game at Pittsburg, but came up short 31-29.

The Liberty Lions traveled to the home turf of the rival Pittsburg Pirates on their homecoming in their first of five league games. Lions Head Coach Mike Cable called it “the most intimidating and harsh environments.”

However, the Lions were having none of it late in the first quarter with the Pirates driving down the field looking to take a 14-0 lead. Pirates quarterback Jaden Rashada threw a pass, and as his receiver was going out of bounds, a Liberty defensive back tackled the receiver out of bounds. The defensive back was penalized 15 yards for the late hit. The Pirates receiver did not take this lightly as he immediately hopped up, made a dash for the same Lions defender, and returned the blow. He also was ejected for retaliation. Soon after, a brawl broke out as there was now a dogpile inside Liberty’s 5 yard line.

Cable said, “We weren’t gonna put up with any of it and that was proof that we can hang with these guys,” as the 31-29 Pittsburg victory indicated.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription