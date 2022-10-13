Pittsburg ekes out 31-29 victory over Liberty

The Liberty Lions traveled to the home turf of the rival Pittsburg Pirates on their homecoming in their first of five league games. Lions Head Coach Mike Cable called it “the most intimidating and harsh environments.”
However, the Lions were having none of it late in the first quarter with the Pirates driving down the field looking to take a 14-0 lead. Pirates quarterback Jaden Rashada threw a pass, and as his receiver was going out of bounds, a Liberty defensive back tackled the receiver out of bounds. The defensive back was penalized 15 yards for the late hit. The Pirates receiver did not take this lightly as he immediately hopped up, made a dash for the same Lions defender, and returned the blow. He also was ejected for retaliation. Soon after, a brawl broke out as there was now a dogpile inside Liberty’s 5 yard line.
Cable said, “We weren’t gonna put up with any of it and that was proof that we can hang with these guys,” as the 31-29 Pittsburg victory indicated.
The Pirates went on to take a commanding 28-6 lead. However the game felt much closer than the 22-point deficit the scoreboard was showing. Liberty went into half trailing 28-12 but momentum was on their side as they had scored a last-second touchdown before time ran out in the half.
Out the gates in the second half Liberty had taken complete control of the game and marched down the field almost at will to score a touchdown and bring them within nine points, 28-19.
At this point in the game, the Pirates sideline and stands were almost silent, and the Liberty side was energized as all momentum was now on their side and seemingly nothing could stop them. The Pirates got the ball back only for Liberty’s Frankie Cruz to intercept a pass and put the Lions offense in prime scoring position at Pittsburg’s 21 yard line. Liberty capitalized immediately after quarterback Nate Bell hit running back Jamar Searcy for a 21-yard touchdown pass to bring the game within 2 points at 28-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Liberty’s defense had forced their fourth consecutive stop against the high-powered Pirates’ offense, and now the Lions had an opportunity to take their first lead of the game. The Lions slowly moved down the field converting multiple third downs to keep the drive alive.
On a third-and-five play just past midfield, the Lions needed a field goal to take the lead. They gave the ball to power running back Giancarlo Olveda, and five Pirates defenders swarmed to him but that didn’t stop him as he carried all five on him to pick up the five yards he needed to keep his team’s drive alive.
The Lions pushed the ball all the way down to the 3 yard line where they decided to kick a field goal and take the lead rather than gamble going for a touchdown. After being down 22 points, the Lions had scratched and clawed their way back into the game and had their first lead of the game., 29-28.
However, Pittsburg’s offense was able to click back on and moved down the field at will and kicked a field goal themselves to take a 31-29 lead. The Lions didn’t have time to put together a drive and that’s where the game ended with Pittsburg taking home a wild league win over Liberty.
However, Cable said, “That was the best loss I ever had as a coach and the players don’t feel like they lost”.
On Oct. 14, the Lions, now 3-3, welcome in the Freedom Falcons in another rival league match as Liberty looks to end their two-game losing streak. Pittsburgh, 5-1, plays at Deer Valley.
