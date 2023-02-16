Like a book you just can’t put down, the Bay Valley Athletic League boys soccer chase was packed with plot twists and high drama, almost to the final kick.
Pittsburg, Heritage, Liberty and Freedom each had six league wins heading into their final league games last week.
Who would wear the crown?
Ultimately, Pittsburg narrowly earned a second consecutive league championship by notching a crucial 0-0 draw with Heritage and staving off upset-minded Antioch 2-1, in their final two league games.
The Pirates (7-2-1 BVAL) pocketed the league’s automatic North Coast Section Division I playoff spot, and Liberty, Freedom and Heritage also gained at-large NCS spots in a strong showing for the BVAL. The Lions earned their first playoff berth since 2015, in Division 2, and Heritage and Freedom also made the Division I tournament.
Freedom finished the league season with four consecutive wins, outscoring the opposition 10-1. Senior Elias Castro scored his 15th goal of the season in a 2-0 triumph over Deer Valley, and sophomore Angel Valencia notched his seventh goal.
The Falcons and Pittsburg have been the league’s power players over the past six years, but the league standings tightened up considerably this season. Freedom’s rivalry with Liberty emerged over the last three years, because the Lions have become better under head coach Jesus Gomez, who played at Freedom under Falcons coach Sal Acevedo. The two men coach together in a club for the East County Revolution.
“He’s a great coach, and he’s picked up the (Liberty) program and made our games much more competitive,” Acevedo said.
Gomez, in his fourth season at Liberty, saw his team sweep its final three league opponents by a combined 16-1, capped by a rousing 4-1 win over Heritage. Lions star striker Gavin Leypon notched a hat trick against the Patriots and entered the playoffs with a school-record 21 goals overall.
Gomez attributes the Lions’ emergence to an influx of “year-round” players in the program.
“I always like to say the coach has the responsibility, but ultimately it also kind of depends on the talent pool that you have on hand. I’ve been fortunate to have a great little talent pool the last couple of years,” Gomez said.
With a tough-to-crack defense, Heritage is also solid under new head coach Randy James, a former successful coach of the Patriots girls team.
Here’s a breakdown of the local teams:
LIBERTY (7-3-0 BVAL):
The resilient Lions boast record-breaking striker Leypon, a senior who averaged over two goals a game. Leypon is being looked at by UC Davis. Liberty has had a knack for fast starts and then being rocked by injuries, which happened again this season. But the Lions were able to weather the storm due to improved depth. Key distributor Ernesto Estrada and standout Julian Larios are out with injuries. Gabriel Juarez, a senior #10, is another top player. The Lions earned a big win over Pittsburg, 2-1, to start the second half of the season, when Leypon and Ernesto Martinez scored. “That was a satisfaction win for the group knowing that even though you’re missing some of the top guys, you can still get it done,” Gomez said. Liberty has a win over San Ramon Valley.
FREEDOM (7-3-0 BVAL):
Falcons coach Sal Acevedo, in his 12th season, is pleased with his team’s overall body of work, which included quality non-league wins over San Ramon Valley, Amador Valley, Logan and Dougherty Valley, and a draw with Monte Vista. The Falcons struggled a bit in the first round of league play, but rallied down the stretch with clutch wins over the Lions (2-1) and Pirates (1-0). Elias Castro scored the winner against Pittsburg, and Giovanni Lopez had the assist. Center back Gabriel Tapia played a huge role in the victory. “He has just been remarkable for us all season, and in this game he had some very key tackles and steals,” Acevedo said of Tapia. Mark Salgado, an outside back, was also stellar. The coach described the team as “very determined and has very clear goals. I think the strength of the team is the unity.”
HERITAGE (6-3-1 BVAL):
The always competitive Patriots boast a stout defense led by junior Conrad Faulkner and senior Tristen Cazarez, along with senior keeper Matty Hourigan. Heritage had a memorable road win over Freedom, 3-2, in a back-and-forth battle decided on a clutch goal by Drew Cazarez midway through the second half. The Patriots helped their chances for an NCS berth by upending California 2-0 in non-league play on goals by Adrian Avalos and Kian Medeiros. The Patriots dropped a 4-1 decision to the Lions in their league finale and nabbed the 16th NCS seed.
