The elite Liberty High School football team and its fans entered a renovated Ohmstede Field, excited for a homecoming showdown with talented Pittsburg, last week. But by game’s end, the Pirates had stolen the show.
Pittsburg backup quarterback Santino Chavez came off the bench to lead the Pirates on a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, and then kicker Lorenzo Anaya nailed a 28-yard field goal in overtime, to cap a thrilling 24-21 win. This was Liberty’s first loss since December last year, to De La Salle in the North Coast Section title game, and its first regular-season defeat since October 2017, also to Pittsburg.
“We had some exciting moments, and we came out good in the second half, but we kind of shot ourselves in the foot,” said Liberty head coach Ryan Partridge. “That is kind of the story of the season over and over again, with crucial penalties that are just unacceptable.”
With Chavez in, Pittsburg (7-1, 3-0 in league play) tied the game at 21 on Brian Andre Pierce, Jr.’s 7-yard catch, with 2:46 left in the fourth quarter, which capped an 18-play, 63-yard, game-tying drive that was aided by pass interference, roughing the passer and two personal fouls on Liberty.
Minutes later, the Pirates won the overtime coin flip, and nine plays later, Anaya’s 28-yard kick sailed through the uprights, giving Pittsburg a 24-21 lead.
Liberty had a chance to tie or win on its overtime possession, but a botched second-down exchange moved the Lions to the 37-yard-line — 23 yards from a first down — and two incompletions later, the game was over.
Liberty fell to Pittsburg 24-21 in overtime in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The homecoming loss was the Lions' first of the season. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Photo by Tony Kukulich
If Pittsburg defeats Heritage and Antioch — both 2-6 this season — then the Pirates will win the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) title.
But Liberty (7-1, 2-1) is squarely in second place and remains in the thick of the postseason hunt, even after the loss.
“We played hard; we battled,” said Liberty linebacker Mason Padilla. “You know what? That is a great team. We’ll for sure see them in playoffs.”
Pittsburg’s defense clamped down late in the victory, forcing three consecutive Liberty punts and a turnover on downs on the Lions’ final four possessions.
That cold streak began after the Lions broke a 14-all tie late in the third quarter. Justice Jackson intercepted Johnson and, one play later, caught a 34-yard Jay Butterfield touchdown pass to put the Lions up 21-14.
Liberty also looked potent on offense after it took a 7-0 lead on running back Brenden Bell’s 11-yard scurry to cap an eight-minute, 16-play, 75-yard drive on its opening possession.
But Pittsburg never stayed down for long.
Johnny Blackmon III’s 5-yard catch and Pierce’s 14-yard grab on Pittsburg’s next two possessions gave Pittsburg a 14-7 lead that stood at halftime.
Darrion Bartley’s 4-yard dash on Liberty’s first second-half possession knotted the game at 14, and Liberty pulled ahead 21-14 on Jackson’s aforementioned 34-yard grab, later in the quarter. But the Lions wouldn’t score again.
If the past is any indication, the loss might not be such a bad thing for the Lions. The last time Liberty lost a regular season game — Oct. 27, 2017, to Pittsburg — it then rattled off four straight victories to win a North Coast Section Division I crown.
“I hate to say it’s good for the team to lose sometimes, but you have to learn how to battle adversity and come back strong,” Partridge said. “It ain’t over yet.”
Liberty looks to bounce back against Deer Valley on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. Pittsburg hosts Heritage on the same day at 7 p.m.
