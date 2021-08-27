The Bay Area's decreased air quality has caused several Bay Valley Athletic League football teams to cancel their games scheduled for tonight.
Liberty, Heritage, Antioch, Pittsburg and Deer Valley high schools have all canceled their respective contests.
As of 4:30 p.m. today, the schools have not announced any makeup dates.
Heritage was slated to play Dublin, with Antioch hosting Monte Vista, Liberty at home against Bishop O'Dowd, Pittsburg welcoming Serra and Deer Valley playing host to Northgate.
As of 4:30 p.m, the Air Quaility Index (AQI) in Brentwood was at 159 in the unhealthy range. Antioch and Pittsburg's AQI was also unhealthy at 152.
The Bay Area Air Mangement District confirmed in a news release today that the Bay Area's air quality is expected to deteriorate through the weekend due to smoke impacts from explosive wildfires across California.
The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" on the Air Quality Index in most of the Bay Area with pockets of "unhealthy" air quality at higher altitudes, according to the district.
“As wildfires continue to burn in California, conditions are changing very quickly,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the air district. “Wildfire smoke is unpredictable. When wildfires are active, it’s important to stay alert and check air quality conditions to protect your health from smoke."
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.