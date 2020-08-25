First it was the pandemic, now its Mother Nature that is wreaking havoc on the Liberty Union High School District’s plans to resume formal team camps.
Excessive heat coupled with poor air quality caused by fires from across the state, have forced the district to aim for Aug. 31 for workouts to resume.
On the heels of COVID-19-related shelter-in-place regulations, Contra Costa County and the district were allowing schools to conduct small, 12-player outdoor sport camps beginning in early June, but those activities were halted about a month later, after three district students tested positive for COVID-19, apparently contracted from outside of their county health services-approved workout pods.
The district had aimed for workouts to resume on Aug. 24, but those plans were pushed back a week, due to excessive heat and a second week, which was due to the poor air quality.
As of the morning of Aug. 25, there were over two dozen major fires and lightning complexes burning across the state, according to Cal Fire.
Heritage High School officials urged their student athletes to remain positive during the repeated workout delays.
“We know these are challenging times, but we also know you will persevere and strive to shine with your work ethic,” the school posted on its athletics Twitter account.
