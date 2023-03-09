The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series is headed to the the Delta on March 15-17 for the Toyota Series at the California Delta Presented by Psycho Tuna. The three-day tournament, hosted by the City of Oakley, is the second of three regular-season events in the Western Division.
The MLF Toyota Series offers the biggest payouts for the lowest entry fees of any national tournament trail. The Toyota Series is the only Western trail that offers advancement to the no-entry-fee Toyota Series Championship, where pros fish for $235,000, including a $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus, and co-anglers compete for a $33,500 Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat powered by a 115-horsepower (HP) Mercury.
Anglers will take off each day at 7 a.m. from Russo’s Marina at 3995 Willow Road in Bethel Island. Weigh-ins will also be held at the marina and will begin at 3 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend and encouraged to follow the event online through the “MLF Live” weigh-in broadcasts and daily coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
“The weird thing about that place is it is tough to predict a winning weight,” said Bass Pro Tour pro Brent Ehrler of Redlands. “If the fishing is good, and there is a strong prespawn bite, it could take 75 pounds over three days. Or, if it’s tough and they’re not really biting, it could be around 60 pounds. I predict that someone will catch 23 to 25 pounds one day, then he’ll back it up with 20, then 16 on the final day and win the tournament. I think the winner is going to need at least 61 pounds in this one.”
In Toyota Series regular-season competition, payouts are based on the number of participants, scaling up for every 20 boats over 160 and scaling down for every boat below 160. With a 160-boat field, pros fish for a top prize of $40,000, plus an extra $35,000 if Phoenix MLF Bonus qualified. Strike King co-anglers cast for the top prize of a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard (valued at $33,500).
With a 260-boat field, pros fish for a top award of $65,000, plus an extra $35,000 if Phoenix MLF Bonus qualified. Strike King co-anglers cast for the top prize of a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower outboard (valued at $33,500) plus $5,000 cash.
The 2023 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats consists of six divisions – Central, Northern, Plains, Southern, Southwestern and the Western Division Presented by Tackle Warehouse – each holding three regular-season events, along with the International and Wild Card divisions. Anglers who fish in any of the six divisions or in the Wild Card division and finish in the top 25 will qualify for the no-entry-fee Toyota Series Championship for a shot at winning up to $235,000 and a qualification to REDCREST V. The winning Strike King co-angler at the championship earns a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard.
For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular Toyota Series updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the MLF5 social media outlets at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
