The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series is headed to the the Delta on March 15-17 for the Toyota Series at the California Delta Presented by Psycho Tuna. The three-day tournament, hosted by the City of Oakley, is the second of three regular-season events in the Western Division.

The MLF Toyota Series offers the biggest payouts for the lowest entry fees of any national tournament trail. The Toyota Series is the only Western trail that offers advancement to the no-entry-fee Toyota Series Championship, where pros fish for $235,000, including a $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus, and co-anglers compete for a $33,500 Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat powered by a 115-horsepower (HP) Mercury.

Anglers will take off each day at 7 a.m. from Russo’s Marina at 3995 Willow Road in Bethel Island. Weigh-ins will also be held at the marina and will begin at 3 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend and encouraged to follow the event online through the “MLF Live” weigh-in broadcasts and daily coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

