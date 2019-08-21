Race cars rev engines at Antioch Speedway

Matt DeMartini won the 20 lap All Star Racing Series Winged 360 Sprint Car main event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway.
This was the first win of the season for the reigning track champion. DeMartini had a front row start for the main event and charged into the lead ahead of two-time champion Art McCarthy.
McCarthy held second until an inside pass in turn two of the seventh lap allowed Peter Paulson to gain the position.
The race had a red flag on lap 12 as previous winner Danny Wagner flipped his car in turn three. He was not injured, but was out of the event. DeMartini maintained command on the restart and brought it home to victory ahead of Paulson, McCarthy, Jacob Tuttle and Justin Bradway.
Brian Pearce won the 20-lap A Modified main event. This was his first win of the season, and he became the eighth different winner. Kimo Oreta and Sean O’Gara shared the front row of the main event, and Oreta charged into the lead at the waving of the green flag.
A low pass in turn four of the third lap gained Pearce second from O’Gara. Oreta was doing a great job of leading the way until he bobbled in turn four on lap 10.
This allowed Pearce and Raymond Lindeman to race underneath him for first and second positions.
Wagner made an inside pass on Oreta in turn two a lap later, and Oreta spun in turn one for a 14 yellow flag. Wagner charged into second position behind Pearce on the restart and a battle began.
When Pearce bobbled in Turn four of the 16th lap, Wagner made contact. This resulted in Buddy Kniss making contact with Wagner as Wagner stalled on the front straightaway for a yellow flag.
Both Wagner and Kniss had too much damage to continue. Pearce led the restart and held off Lindeman for the victory. O’Gara settled for third ahead of Oreta and Kniss.
Tommy Fraser won the 20-lap B Modified main event.
This was the sixth win of the season for the current point leader. Fraser had the outside front row starting position and charged into the lead at the start ahead of Jimmy Ford. Scott Savell gained second position just before a lap three yellow flag waved for Mark Garner in turn two.
Fraser continued to lead Savell on the restart, and Phillip Shelby gained fourth on the eighth lap.
Shelby made an inside pass on the front stretch on lap 10 to take third from Cameron Swank before another yellow flag waved. Shelby charged past Savell for second on the restart as Trevor Clymens also got past Savell for third. A yellow flag for Kevin Brown on lap 14 set the stage for Clymens to make a move around Shelby for second on the restart.
The lead three competitors ran close at the front of the pack, but Clymens slipped off the groove in turn four to hand second back to Shelby. Fraser held off a serious challenge from Shelby for a hard-earned victory.
Savell made a late pass around Clymens for third as Brown finished fifth.
For complete results, visit www.antiochspeedway.com.
