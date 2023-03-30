Rain, mud, good teams beat Delta Breeze Lacrosse

Photo courtesy of Delta Breeze

JV Player #69 Evan Lopez passes to #51 Harrison Johns on an attempted scoring drive against Oakland.

The Delta Breeze Lacrosse teams faced significant challenges against the well-established Danville Raptors, the Berkeley Lacrosse Club, and the Oakland Lacrosse Club recently.

On Saturday March 11, heavy rain and a muddy field did not deter the athletes from battling it out at the Berkeley School District La Paloma High School field. As is typical, in the 8U boys game scores were not kept in the evenly competitive match between Delta Breeze and Berkeley. In the boys 10U match good defense and offense plays from 8U and 10U Delta Breeze players Asher Bosco, Declan Salazar, Henry Garner, Jax Johnson, Lucas Pistello, Max P., and Ryder Mayorga, enabled Callahan Veach to score 5 goals in the 12-5 loss to Berkeley.

In the boys 12U game against Berkeley, good defense and offense plays from 8U, 10U, and 12U Delta Breeze players Alexander Bentancourt, Bryson Clark, Callahan Veach, Cyrus Faghih, Devin Pryor, Eden Bosco, and James Lord pushed Jayden Parks to score one goal and Noah Shappet 7 goals in the 9-8 loss to Berkeley.

