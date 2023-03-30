Rain, mud, good teams beat Delta Breeze Lacrosse

The Delta Breeze Lacrosse teams faced significant challenges against the well-established Danville Raptors, the Berkeley Lacrosse Club, and the Oakland Lacrosse Club recently.
On Saturday March 11, heavy rain and a muddy field did not deter the athletes from battling it out at the Berkeley School District La Paloma High School field. As is typical, in the 8U boys game scores were not kept in the evenly competitive match between Delta Breeze and Berkeley. In the boys 10U match good defense and offense plays from 8U and 10U Delta Breeze players Asher Bosco, Declan Salazar, Henry Garner, Jax Johnson, Lucas Pistello, Max P., and Ryder Mayorga, enabled Callahan Veach to score 5 goals in the 12-5 loss to Berkeley.
In the boys 12U game against Berkeley, good defense and offense plays from 8U, 10U, and 12U Delta Breeze players Alexander Bentancourt, Bryson Clark, Callahan Veach, Cyrus Faghih, Devin Pryor, Eden Bosco, and James Lord pushed Jayden Parks to score one goal and Noah Shappet 7 goals in the 9-8 loss to Berkeley.
In the boys 14U game, dominant play and goaltending kept Delta Breeze to one goal by Evan Lopez in the 18-1 loss against Berkeley. In the boys JV game, dominant play and goaltending kept Delta Breeze to one goal by Garner Plumlee in the 17-1 loss to the Oakland Lacrosse club.
On Sunday March 12, playing as the visiting team against the Danville Raptors, the girls 10U and 12U teams fared better. In their 16-8 loss, goals came from several 10U Delta Breeze players, including Korinna Romero with 4 goals, Sophia Garner with 2 goals, and one goal each from Cailey Feague, and Arianna Ventling. In their 10-5 loss, goals came from several 12U Delta Breeze players including Addelyn, Kori, Vivian, Cameron and Sriyanka.
Later on Sunday, and with the rain still alternating between downpours and drizzle, the boys 10U team lost to the Raptors 9-5 with two Delta Breeze goals from Ryder Mayorga and one goal each from Callahan Veach, Henry Garner, and Henry Wyatt.
With some players already having battled it out in three games between Saturday, and Sunday, several of the Delta Breeze 12U players were exhausted in their 13-1 loss to the Danville Raptors with one goal from Noah Shappet.
– Daren Shappet is a coach for Delta Breeze.
