The Aquaknights may have been in the water at the recent East County Invitational, but that didn’t stop the swim squad from catching fire.
The East County-based team won both the invitational’s A and B divisions for the first time in an estimated 10 years, head coach Cindi Coats said.
The team racked up 2,418.5 points in the A division, 651 points ahead of the second-placed Benicia Stingrays’ 1,767.5. In the B division, the Aquaknights (424.5) finished 73.5 points ahead of the runner up Brentwood Dolphin Swim Club. Nine teams from around the Bay Area took part in the event.
The squad surfaced with six high-point swimmers, along with four who finished second and seven who finished third in the high-point category.
“Our team did really well,” Coats said. “We knew going in that we had some tough competition. We were really surprised to see how well our kids did in both divisions.”
Mason Lyman, 15, and Anna Pankhurst, 8, were among the team’s stars.
Lyman won the 100-yard backstroke (56.01), the 100-yard individual medley (57.32) and the 100-yard freestyle (48.96), and was also a member of the winning 200-yard medley relay (1:45.73) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:36.64) teams.
Not to be outdone, Pankhurst conquered the 25-yard butterfly (19.36), the 25-yard backstroke (20.43) and the 25-yard freestyle (16.18). She was also a key member of the victorious 100-yard medley relay (1:28.10) and the 100-yard free style relay (1:09.34) squads.
But they were just two of many swimmers that shone on the day, Coats said.
“We have some kids that are really dedicated this year and have set those goals and are really working hard to achieve them,” she said.
Pankhurst (86 individual points) edged ahead of the Brentwood Dolphin Swim Club’s Olivia Moscardini (84) for the high-point lead in the 7-8-year-old girls A division, while Lyman held off the Benicia Stingrays’ Elian Salindong 108-97 for the 15-18-year-old A division lead.
In the 6 and under girls B division, Rylynn McCoy’s 25 individual points were good enough for first, ahead of Kenzie Lewis (18 points) of the Brentwood Dolphin Swim Club.
Isabella Xavier-Young (23 points) outscored second place finisher Matti Macalino (21 points) in the 9-10 B division girls standings.
Montana Lendaris (16 individual points) and Dallas Lendaris (30 points) held the top spots in the 11-12 and 13-14 B boys divisions. The Hercules Piranhas Julian Chapman (14 points) and the Brentwood Dolphins Gabe Reynolds (19 points) finished second in the divisions, respectively.
The Aquaknights’ Riley Coats (13-14 boys A division), Owen Lasnier (6 and under boys B division), Kaitlin Niedziejko (15-18 girls B division) and Jax Bechdoldt (6 and under boys A division) all captured the second most individual points in their respective divisions.
“The kids themselves were just super excited for the event,” Coats said.
The Aquaknights return to the pool for the Delta Championships Tri-Meet Invitational on July 27, followed by the Contra Costa County Championships on Aug. 2.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.