The Press continues its showcase of California Football Academy’s recently held Championship Day.
The multi-team event began with a ceremony recognizing all the squads and scholar athletes, a total of 114 this season. By day’s end, the 11-12 Buckeyes and 13+ Bengals both emerged victorious.
11-12 Buckeyes: In the front row, from left: Coach Mike Best, Ryan Perry, Jack (JT) Scheeper, Makoa Barros, Jonathan Alahuzos, Emilio Camarillo-Gusimat, Jo-Jo Perez , coach Matt Lorenz. Top row: Ethan Dufour, Jack Lorenz, Finn Keenan, Atticus Nunnally, Mikey Best and coach Dan Keenan. Jackson Barklow and Coach Josh Barklow are not pictured.
13+ Bengals: Alejandro Solis, Jackson Commins, Alex Grossetete , Cameron Campos, Phillip Babbitt, Ian Wetherbee, Jace Wetherbee, Devin Fernandez, Joseph Haley and Coach Andre Galvan. Cole Wetherbee is not pictured.
The organization’s next season begins in spring 2020.
For more information, visit www.californiafootballacademy.com.
