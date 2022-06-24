Few entertainment options existed in the early stages of COVID-19. During that time, Ray Chavarria and his family went outside and started playing cornhole. Eventually, their neighbors got involved and it morphed into something bigger.
Eventually, they found a literal name for themselves -- The Brentwood Bombers. They began playing and having outdoor tournaments at Harvest Park Bowling Alley before the management change. When that happened, the Brentwood Bombers moved to Four Legs Brewing at 2010 Elkins Way in Brentwood. That’s where they are now, playing every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Cornhole payers were traveling to Stockton to play,” said Chavarria, the Director of the Brentwood Bombers. “We just wanted to rep our own name for the community.”
At other tournaments, the Bombers are recognizable as they typically are the only team with camouflage clothing. They also sponsor two of their better players – partners Spencer Fabionar and Eric Jay – when they play in American Cornhole League events.
But despite that, there’s also an informal feeling to the Bombers. Chavarria clarified that the Bombers are a club, not a league. There are two different groups to the club, a lower group for less-experienced players and an upper group for the better, more experienced cornhole players. On a given week, he estimated that between 50 and 100 people will come out to participate. But there’s also no long-term commitment to showing up one week.
“You don’t have to sign up,” Chavarria said. “If you just want to come out on a Wednesday and not the next, you can do that. We’re not a league. You don’t have to show up.”
There’s a $10 buy-in for the lower division and a $20 buy-in for the uppers, with the top three teams getting 80% of the total pot.
While there’s no official date set, one upcoming tournament that the Bombers are hoping to host would be for the Brentwood School District. There, instead of money, the buy-in cost would be school supplies that would then go out to underprivileged kids in the area for the upcoming school year.
“Our main focus on the Brentwood Bombers is to support small businesses like Four Legs and to bring the community together,” Chavarria said.
Helping Chavarria along the way has been his girlfriend, Adrianna Ochoa, who checks players in, and Connor Dorais, whom he described as his right-hand man for the Bombers. He’s also been buoyed by the community at large and encouraged by the group of people who show up.
“We accept all ages,” he said. “The cornhole community is super supportive. Everyone is cheering, hollering. It’s such an awesome group of people.”
Chavarria also hopes that the club will continue to grow, including more people who might want to play cornhole, regardless of their experience level.
“If you’re curious, come out,” he said. “If you don’t know how to play, we’re more than happy to show you how to play, how to throw the bag. There’s more than one bag. We provide the bag and board. All you have to do is show up and we’ll take it from there. We’ll take you under our wing and you’ll have a blast.”
