Delta Breeze Lacrosse played three home games at Freedom High School last weekend against the Elk Grove Gladiator teams.
The 10U boys lost 8-3,, 12U boys fell 9-5 and the 14U boys dropped its contest 9-5.
Though the games were lost, the boys competed hard. The Delta Breeze 10U players included: Jax Apodaca, Devin Pryor, Keegan Falgout, Joshua Dorsey, Jack Geis, Maximus Ponce, Clayton Geiser, Ryder Mayorga, Declan Salazar, Logan Caraway, Callahan Veach, Eden Bosco and Wyatt Caraway. Both Logan Caraway and Eden Bosco were able to score in the 8-3 loss.
In the 12U game, London Webb-Allender had to fill the goalie position for the first time this season and was able to stop many shots on goal from the Gladiators. A tremendous defensive effort was also put forth by Clayton Geiser, Ethan Lind, and Nigel Green. The advanced play by the gladiator goalie was able to stop several shots from Delta Breeze players including Logan Caraway, Preston Sprague, and Vincent Stephenson. The Delta Breeze team was also rounded out by excellent offensive and defensive plays by Jax Apodaca, Joshua Dorsey, Keegan Falgout, Ryder Mayorga and Devin Pryor. The defensive plays held the Gladiators in check long enough to allow Shane Hamilton to score twice and Noah Shappet three times in the 9-5 loss.
The four Delta Breeze scores in the second half of the 14U game were not enough to overcome the sluggish Delta Breeze offense in the first half. For several Delta Breeze players, this was their second game of the day and for some, like 10-year-old Logan Caraway, his third. Evan Lopez was able to score in each half, Harrison Johns twice in the second half and Noah Shappet once in the second half.
It was by no lack of effort and skillful play by the defense mounted by goalie Garner Plumlee, Luke Brown, Clayton Geiser, Kory Dake, Ethan Lind, Nolan Pryor and others that allowed the Gladiator 9 scores. On many occasions the Delta Breeze defense halted the Gladiator offense resulting in turnovers. Excellent goalkeeping, and defense by the Gladiators stopped several shots on goal by Mason Beck, Logan Caraway, Keegan Falgout, Luke Geis, Shane Hamilton, Preston Sprague, and others.
