The East County Little League Major Softball Pirates recently won the 2022 District 4 Tournament of Champions.
The squad was trailing 8-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning of the championship game but bounced back to beat Pinole-Hercules 9-8.
The Pirates finished the regular season 19-1. In the back row, from left coach Dan Johnston, McKenna Johnston, Sophie Johnston, Emma Gutierrez, Bella Kleven, manager Dan Longacre, Ashlyn Longacre, Ellie Hemmick, Jazzmyn Cowlishaw- Ward, Karli Graves and coach Clint Graves; Front row: Kelsey Krings, Shea Van Name and Hailey Krings
