The Impact Soccer Club 10G team recently pulled off a stellar day of soccer, winning two of its three games in 93 degree heat and with no substitute players available, according to the club.
The squad, missing three starters, fell 2-1 in its opening game, but bounced back to tie the second game and take home a 3-2 victory in game three.
"I am super proud of this group of girls," said the team's coach in a social media post..."I am looking forward to the future of this team"
