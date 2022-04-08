John Boone has a long history in lacrosse, officiating and playing the games for more than 20 years. Four years ago, he realized that while the surrounding area -- namely the Interstate 680 corridor -- had lacrosse clubs -- that there was nothing in East Contra Costa County.
With the support of his wife, Laurie, Boone sought to change that -- and has -- with the Delta Breeze Lacrosse Club.
Like many clubs and businesses, the COVID-19 shutdowns that began in March of 2020 provided a potential obstacle. But the Delta Breeze Club has not only survived that, but grown in the subsequent two years.
In 2020, the club had 30 kids. Now, it has 60. There are four groups for the boys, who have U8 (Under 8 years old), U10, U12 and U14 clubs. The girls, meanwhile, have a U10 club of their own and also have half of a U14 club, which is blended with a Livermore team.
The boys U10 team is the biggest in numbers -- which Boone sees as a positive sign.
“If you get the younger ones, that’s the ground level where you’ve got to get them going to learn the game,” he said. “A handful have been with us the whole way. We lose more to aging out than deciding to not play anymore.”
“You get to run with your head up,” Boone added. “It’s a lot more fun, more fun than baseball. It’s much more fast-paced and there’s lots of scoring. It’s the fastest game on two feet -- that’s an old slogan. I told my wife that the game sells itself.”
For most of its duration, Delta Breeze’s field has been La Paloma High School in Brentwood One thing that Boone was especially pleased with is that it was something involving La Paloma,which was universally praised.
This season, the football field at Freedom High School has become the home of the Delta Breeze. The early returns have been positive. On Saturday, April 2, a tournament hosted seven games.
While it’s now played across different heritages, lacrosse is originally a Native American sport. That was appealing to Boone, who’s been a Social Studies teacher at La Paloma for 25 years. He also feels that it’s helped grow the sport in the area.
“It’s a Native American game and very big on character building,” he said. “It’s prided on sportsmanship, staying in shape and honoring your opponent.”
As far as growth during the last two springs, during the middle of the pandemic, Boone attributes a lot of that to the help his club (and others) received from Northern California Junior Lacrosse -- or NCJLA.
“One of the things I attribute the growth to is that kids were looking to get out and find things to do,” he said. “It’s still a physical game but not as dangerous as football. You can get scholarships. And parents were trying to get kids out. The NCJLA was able to get back to basics and not worry about bureaucracy.”
While lacrosse is officially recognized as a North Coast Section high school sport, none of the Bay Valley Athletic League schools have official teams. One of Boone’s eventual goals is to change that.
Lacrosse is played in the spring, and as such, competes with a number of sports. The biggest one, though, is baseball. Boone has spoken to coaches and administrators and heard that ‘cut day’ is the toughest day of the year for them. Boone hopes to build lacrosse’s local influence by drawing some of those kids -- giving them another sport to play.
“I believe lacrosse can ease some of that pain,” he said.
“We want the sport to get the attention it deserves for diversity and character-building traits,” Laurie added. “It’s a great option. It came from indigenous Americans. It’s a great, fun sport to watch. The parents seem to love it as much as kids do. We’ve been awarded a number of grants. Fundraising has not been a problem. We’re very fortunate. John does it because he’s giving so much back to the game that gave him so much in his early adult years. I’m along for the ride.”
Further information can be found at dblax.com. John can be reached via email at calboone@gmail.com while Laurie’s email address is: lauriefboone@yahoo.com.
Delta Breeze Lacrosse goes 1-4 last weekend
Delta Breeze Lacrosse played five home games at Freedom High School last weekend against Walnut Creek warrior teams. The 10U boys won its match 5-4. Other scores included: 10U girls losing 17-4, 8U boys falling 11-2, 12U boys losing 8-3 and the 14U boys dropping a 3-1 contest.
The Delta Breeze boys 14U team included players aged 10-14, and several of the younger players had played in the earlier 12U boys match.
In the 14U boys game, goalie Garner Plumlee kept the score close with more than a dozen saves. Defensive players Kory Dake, Clayton Geiser, Ethan Lind, and Jaxon Salazar did a suitable job checking the advanced play of the Warriors offense. Attack players Luke Geis, Keegan Falgout, and Preston Sprague kept the Warriors goalie blocking shots and the Warriors defense players constantly on the move.
Midfielders Luke Brown, Logan Caraway, Shane Hamilton, Harrison Johns, and Noah Shappet kept busy in their dual offense and defense roles.
Though the 14U Warriors scored three goals in the first half, the Delta Breeze defense kept the Warriors scoreless in the second half. The stronger defense gave the Delta Breeze offense the opportunity to score in the second half with a well-placed pass from Luke Brown to Noah Shappet.
Though Delta Breeze lost their 12U game, the loss could have been worse if not for the defensive efforts of Joshua Dorsey, Clayton Geiser, Nigel Green, Ethan Lind, and goalie Caden Kyle. Attack players Logan Caraway, Keegan Falgout, and Preston Sprague played tremendous offense against the aggressive and organized Warrior defense. Several excellent passes allowed midfielder Noah Shappet to score in each half and Preston Sprague to score in the second half.
In the 10U game short on players, the Warriors lent the Delta Breeze team several players. Scoring for Delta Breeze were 6-year-old Wyatt Caraway and 8-year-old Callahan Veach. The other three scores came from Warrior players on the Delta Breeze team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.