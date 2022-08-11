Tournament champs
Photo courtesy of the West Coast Soccer Club

The 2006 West Coast Soccer Club Krossfire recently won the Surf Invitational Tournament held in Lathrop. The Krossfire defeated Pajaro Valley 2-0 in the deciding match. “I really enjoyed coaching the Krossfire this weekend and I am very proud of the hard work they put into each game to come out with the championship,” said Krossfire coach Adaurie Dayak. The Krossfire’s next big challenge is when it begins play in the Girls Academy League.

