The Catholic Youth Organization sixth-grade Immaculate Heart team, coached by Tiffany McClure and Destined Wright, recently won the Diocese of Oakland 2020 girls’ basketball championship. The dynamic team went undefeated for the 2019-2020 season.
The Catholic Youth Organization sixth-grade Immaculate Heart team is a perfect squad
