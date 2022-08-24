The West Coast 2011 Warriors recently played in the Shamrock Tournament in Dublin.
In their first game of the tournament, the Warriors took on the host team 2011 Dublin United.
The Warriors started fast, with three goals in the first 10 minutes. Madison Bolduc scored the first two goals, with the first assisted by Olivia Rodriquez.
The Warriors' newest member, Shayli Reese, joined in and scored her first goal of the tournament a minute and a half later, and the team went into halftime leading 3-0. Rodriguez scored the Warriors' fourth goal halfway through the second half.
The Warriors led with strong defensive play from Olivia Vanbuskirk and Shelby Ford, along with midfielders Bryssa Rodriguez, Leah Inouye, Daniela Cervantes, Emma Gomez, Fran Romagna and Addison Benjamin, who only allowed two shots on goal. The game ended in a 4-0 victory over Dublin United.
The Warriors' second game of the tournament was against the Diablo Valley Wolves, and it went back and forth during a first half that ended 0-0.
The Warriors started the second half with a bang: a quick goal by Cervantes, assisted by Olivia Rodriquez just 20 seconds into the half.
Reese got her second goal of the day with a beautiful midair shot from a perfect cross from the outside by Cervantes.
Four minutes later, Romagna had her first goal, from a left-foot blast from outside the box.
Bryssa Rodriquez followed up with her first goal off a great pass from Bolduc in front of the goal.
Bolduc scored the final goal, assisted by Romagna, with just under a minute left in regulation.
The Warriors again led with their dominant defensive play, allowing only three shots on goal and winning 5-0 with their second shutout of the day.
The following day, the Warriors played against a tough 2011 MVLA Madrid Black team.
MVLA capitalized with three early goals and finished the half up 3-0.
The Warriors bounced back with relentless pressure and multiple shots in the second half but could cash in only once, with a goal by Gomez midway through the half.
MVLA matched the Warriors' goal in the waning minutes to win 4-1.
The Warriors found themselves in first place after round-robin play, which led them to a rematch against the same MVLA Madrid team.
The first half was a nail-biter, with both teams unable to capitalize off of multiple shots and excellent goalie play by both teams.
The second half started 0-0, and the Warriors' pressure finally paid off with a goal by Cervantes, for a 1-0 lead at the beginning of the second half.
The Warriors dominated the time of possession. MVLA had a few opportunities to tie the game but came up short, with two huge saves by goalkeeper Leilani Kukahiko and multiple stops by Vanbuskirk and Ford.
Bolduc sealed the game with another goal with just under two minutes remaining.
The Warriors won the tournament championship 2-0 in a tough matchup.
The team showed great resilience and heart throughout the game, team officials said.
