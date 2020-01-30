A full day of girls’ basketball last weekend at Heritage High School’s Rep Your School Showcase did more than keep spectators entertained.
As shots trickled through the net during the seven-game event, proceeds were pouring into the school’s Unified Sports Special Olympics program, which brings together special- and general-education students on intermixed teams.
“I think the event was great today,” said Heritage head coach Rob Ocon, who launched the yearly event last season after watching a Special Olympics television story on ESPN. “All the coaches and fans embraced the fundraiser. We’ll keep doing it as long as people want to keep coming to play.”
The 10-plus hour fundraiser featured Heritage knocking off Bear Creek (Stockton) 67-31; Sacramento dispatching Freedom 59-39; Cardinal Newman edging Antelope 61-54; St. Mary’s defeating Carondelet 50-37; Montgomery besting Edison 52-42; and San Joaquin Memorial knocking off Modesto Christian 56-46.
But nothing could top the Heritage and Freedom unified game that showcased an unrivaled display of fun, sportsmanship and entertainment that was a win for all.
“The unified game today was amazing,” Ocon said. “It exceeded my expectations for how it was going to turn out. Just seeing the kids’ reactions was worth everything we did here.”
Heritage 67, Bear Creek 51
Coming off a sluggish win over Pittsburg, the Heritage girls’ basketball team’s coaches implored the squad to get off to hot start against Bear Creek.
The message was heard loud and clear.
The Patriots jumped out to a 13-point lead halfway through the first quarter and largely never looked back in a 36-point win.
Abby Muse led all scorers with 16 points and four blocks; Amanda Muse added 13 points; and guard Julie Ramirez checked in with 7 points and five assists.
“Our conversation before the game was to start a little better than we did against Pittsburg, and I think they did that very well,” said Ocon.
Heritage (15-4 and 5-0 in league play) burst out to an 8-0 lead less than 2 minutes into the game and never let up en route to its third straight victory.
The Patriots led by 15 after the first quarter; 17 at halftime and 30 after three quarters, all while playing without the services of injured starting guards Paige Ziemann, Milan Tuttle and Lacey Santos.
The Patriots’ bench was again stellar, with 11 of 12 players that saw action scoring. Reserve forward Ja’lani Battle and forward Ella Roberts also combined for 14 rebounds to aid in the victory.
The Patriots’ winning ways continued Tuesday in a 56-14 win over Deer Valley.
Heritage returns to the court at home against Liberty Jan. 31, at 5:30 p.m.
Sacramento 59, Freedom 39
If the third quarter didn’t exist in the Falcons’ 20-point loss to Sacramento, the Falcons may have had a chance to pull out a victory.
But the 8 game minutes coming out of the locker room turned out to be the Freedom’s undoing.
The Dragons feasted on Freedom turnovers to go on a 15-4 third-quarter run and open an insurmountable 18-point lead.
“In the third quarter, we dribbled into every trap instead of trying to reverse the ball and move the defense around,” said Freedom head coach Jeff Jonas. “I don’t care how good you are, it’s hard to go one on four.”
Freedom (15-6, 4-1 in league play) charged out to a 7-1 advantage and led or were within quick striking distance of the Dragons for almost the entire first half, before Sacramento closed the final 1:25 of the second quarter on a 5-0 run to open an 8-point halftime advantage that was a sign of things to come in the third quarter.
Sacramento scored 9 of the first 11 third-quarter points, most off turnovers, to open up a 14-point lead with about 2 minutes left in the quarter to jump start the win.
The Falcons cleaned up their play and execution on offense in the fourth, but the Dragons lead proved too large.
Sacramento guard Heaven Samayoa-Mathis scored 21 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, to lead Sacramento, and fellow guard Senia Moore added 12 in the victory.
Freedom’s Busola Ayiloge scored 15 to lead Freedom.
The Falcons bounced back with a 66-33 win over Antioch on Tuesday.
Freedom travels to Pittsburg on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.
