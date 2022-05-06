River Otters getting ready to make a splash

The Discovery Bay-based River Otters swim team is gearing up for its eighth season, and things are looking good. Led by veteran coach Cindi Coats, the Otters’ numbers are record-breaking this year, and the team hopes for another undefeated season.
“We are going into this season with our largest team yet,” said team Board President Rick Pierce. “Registration was a huge success, with our team filling up after being open for only one week.”
Pierce said the coaching staff passes its love of the sport onto its swimmers. Coats and her fellow coaches focus on breaking down the fundamentals of each stroke, teaching kids how to swim well and have fun.
This weekend, the River Otters will hold time trials to secure base times for each swimmer in all events. Next weekend, they will host their season opener against the Manteca Dolphins at Liberty High School’s pool in Brentwood. Later in the season, they will take on the Aquaknights, who swim at the Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa in Oakley.
River Otters is a recreational swim team focused on creating a safe, fun environment where kids and families can come together, learn how to compete and make lifelong friendships, coaches and officials said.
