Jordan Hornnes, 11, of Discovery Bay
Dawnmarie Fehr

Jordan Hornnes, 11, of Discovery Bay, poses behind her River Otters Swim Team yard sign. The team passed out signs to all members to help foster team spirit and get swimmers excited for the new season. Practices began earlier this week at the Antioch Water Park and the Otters are looking forward to an exciting swim season.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags