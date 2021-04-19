Jordan Hornnes, 11, of Discovery Bay, poses behind her River Otters Swim Team yard sign. The team passed out signs to all members to help foster team spirit and get swimmers excited for the new season. Practices began earlier this week at the Antioch Water Park and the Otters are looking forward to an exciting swim season.
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Vehicle collides with home in Brentwood
- Driver charged after Brentwood accident
- Oakley City Manager takes position in Southern California
- Teen dead in Antioch shooting
- Heritage High School students head to Stanford University
- Officials investigate officer-involved shooting in Antioch
- Accidents on Bethel Island injure three drivers Sunday night, one driver charged
- Brentwood Union School District gives out 1 million meals
- Suicidal subject safely taken into custody for mental health treatment
- Oakley Union Elementary School District Board fills vacancies
Videos
Collections
- [ Photos] Bethel-Island-Head-on-Collision
- [Photos] Bethel Island Truck Roll Over
- [Photos] Vehicle collides with home in Brentwood
- [Photos] April 2021 Pets
- [Photos] Oakley children struck by car
- [Photos] Freedom High School and Heritage High School Football
- [Photos] BVAL Girls' Tennis Championships
- [Photos] Bay Valley Athletic League Cross Country Championships
- [Photos] Antioch Vegetation Fire
- [Photos] Easter Slideshow_Mothers of Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.