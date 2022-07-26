The River Otters Swim Team beat four other teams to take the title at the 2022 Mid Valley Swim League’s Championship Meet in Ripon.
The meet on July 16 included 101 swim events with River Otters swimmers taking top 3 in many events.
This week, the 56 of the team’s members are preparing for the Sacramento Valley Meet of Champions, where they will swim against recreational swim teams from all over Northern California.
