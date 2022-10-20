Rolling to a win
Photo courtesy of Helen Torres

The Robin’s Nest bocce ball team took home the fall season championship on Oct. 6 after beating three other teams in the playoffs. The team, named after captain Helen Torres’ late daughter, beat out Brentwood Embroidery, The Rookies and Bocce Buddies to take home the win. Torres says she could feel her daughter’s presence during the playoffs. Top row, left to right: Mike Berman, Ron Torres, Larry Barron, Richard Griek. Middle: Judy Griek, Ruth Perkins, Lynda Oliver. Bottom: Mary Zamora, Betty Riemondi, Helen Torres.

