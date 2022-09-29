San Ramon overwhelms Brentwood’s Liberty Lions, 42-14

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

In spite of a home field advantage, the Lions were swept away by the undefeated San Ramon Valley Wolves on Sept. 23.

Undefeated San Ramon Valley High School came into the Lions’ Den on Sept. 23 to take on the Liberty Lions in what ended up a lopsided affair in favor of San Ramon Valley, 42-14. San Ramon’s quarterback completed over 75% of his passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns as the Wolves passing attack was simply too much for the Lions defense to handle.

The Wolves’ defense was stout, limiting the Lions offense to just 14 points as Nate Bell completed less than 50% of his passes and the entire offense couldn’t get on the same page throughout the game. Liberty’s bread-and-butter running game was held in check as Bell and running backs Giancarlo Olveda and Jamar Searcy were all held under 40 rushing yards.

At the beginning of the game, however, it seemed as if this game was destined to be a high-scoring, intense game as both teams were able to march down the field on each of their first drives making it a 7-7 game at the end of the first quarter.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription