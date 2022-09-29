San Ramon overwhelms Brentwood’s Liberty Lions, 42-14

Undefeated San Ramon Valley High School came into the Lions’ Den on Sept. 23 to take on the Liberty Lions in what ended up a lopsided affair in favor of San Ramon Valley, 42-14. San Ramon’s quarterback completed over 75% of his passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns as the Wolves passing attack was simply too much for the Lions defense to handle.
The Wolves’ defense was stout, limiting the Lions offense to just 14 points as Nate Bell completed less than 50% of his passes and the entire offense couldn’t get on the same page throughout the game. Liberty’s bread-and-butter running game was held in check as Bell and running backs Giancarlo Olveda and Jamar Searcy were all held under 40 rushing yards.
At the beginning of the game, however, it seemed as if this game was destined to be a high-scoring, intense game as both teams were able to march down the field on each of their first drives making it a 7-7 game at the end of the first quarter.
Going into the second quarter, the Lions had a good drive going, but it stalled at midfield and they were forced to punt.
Following the punt, running back Caleb Padrid took a hand-off 58 yards for a touchdown putting San Ramon on top 14-7. The Lions looked as if they were going to respond with seven points of their own and tie the game as they drove down the field with ease getting down inside the 10 yard line.
But disaster struck as Bell’s pass was intercepted at the goal line and returned to midfield, drastically swinging the momentum and outlook of the rest of the game. The Lions got the ball back and scored quickly with Bell connecting with receiver Kai Melendez on a 25-yard touchdown pass to cut the San Ramon lead down to 21-14.
The Lions looked to be set up in a great spot to tie the game coming out of half as after the Melendez touchdown there was just under a minute left in the first half. However, this was too much time for the San Ramon air attack as they moved down the field with ease and scored quickly putting San Ramon back on top by 14 and dug the Lions into a deeper hole coming out of halftime.
Liberty got the ball to start the second half trailing 28-14, desperately needing a score to bring the game closer. However, the offense was unable to produce anything and were forced to punt almost immediately. It seemed as if San Ramon had the Lions on the ropes looking for the knockout blow to put the game away, but a Jamar Searcy interception brought hope back to the Lions as they got the ball back near midfield.
The Lions offense, however, was unable to move and San Ramon got the ball back on their own 15 yard line still looking for that knockout play. San Ramon got what they were looking for as their offense was able to hit on an 85-yard touchdown pass that put the game out of reach for the Lions. San Ramon scored one last touchdown to make it a 42-14 final score.
With this loss, the Lions’ record on the season drops to 3-2 going into their bye week, so they have lots of time to prepare for a road against Pittsburg on Oct. 7.
