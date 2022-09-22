School spirit abounds at Liberty High in Brentwood Homecoming parade

Liberty High School’s homecoming parade was once again a big draw Friday, Sept. 16, as people lined up along the sidewalks of downtown Brentwood with phones and cameras at the ready to record the parade going by. The parade started at 6 p.m. near First Street then made a right onto Oak Street and finished off in the high school parking lot.
Faculty of Liberty, members of the Liberty Union High School District board, homecoming royalty, and members of the Liberty High School Hall of Fame all rode in top-down convertibles and each had candy to throw to kids in attendance of the parade. The main attraction was the line of parade floats. Many came in different shapes and sizes.
Each graduating class had a big city that was set to be the theme of their float. The sophomore and senior classes tied for first in the vote for fan favorite float. Liberty’s teacher of the year winner, Laura Carreon, sported her own float with a piano she played while she and her choir students entertained during the parade.
