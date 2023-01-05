SeaWolves to hold short-course meet Jan. 7-8

The Brentwood SeaWolves will hold a Short Course swim meet Jan. 7-8 at Heritage High School in Brentwood from 7:30 a.m.to 3 p.m., and spectators are welcome to attend.
“Our Zone 2 teams consist of about 30 teams in the Alameda and Contra Costa County area,” said Head Coach Pam Araujo. “What we expect to see at this competition is swimmers having fun and swimming fast!”
Araujo said that the Brentwood SeaWolves are always looking for more swimmers, adding that there are ongoing tryouts for those interested in joining.
“We have been in the community for a while,” said Araujo. “We’d love to see new swimmers come out and try out and have fun and compete.”
Last month, Araujo said three swimmers from the SeaWolves stood out at the Pacific Swimming Winter Age Group Championships in Santa Clara.
Jonathan Guo placed 10th in the 13-14 Boys 200-yard individual medley (2:14.62) and placed 7th in the 13-14 boys 50-yard freestyle (24.70).
Lyla Ybanez Placed 7th in the 10 & under 50-yard backstroke (34.63)
Morgan Nelson placed 8th in the 11-12 Girls 50-yard backstroke (31.67), 10th in the Girls 11-12 100-yard butterfly (1:06.76), and 6th in the Girls 11-12 50-yard butterfly (28.36).
Nelson, 12, says she has been swimming for eight years and has a goal of one day going to the Olympics.
“It just seems so big to me,” said Nelson, who idolizes legendary Olympian Michael Phelps. “Follow what you like. If you like it, keep doing it. Find your passion!”
The team lends itself to helping young swimmers do just that. Perseverance, integrity, and hard work are the essential components of the team’s philosophy, according to their website. Along with self-discipline and attention to detail, teaching these concepts is their primary aim in developing athletic excellence, the website says.
“The SeaWolves provide a safe, supportive and positive environment for all members to achieve their highest potential, both in and out of the water,” according to their mission statement. “We encourage community, family, and individual participation at all levels.”
The SeaWolves are a year-round competitive team founded in September 2007 by six families, with a goal to teach and promote competitive swimming and provide training, instruction, and encouragement for increased proficiency in competitive aquatic sports to youths of all ages in Brentwood and the surrounding areas, the website says. In February 2008, the SeaWolves held their first practice with 12 swimmers. Water polo was added later that year as the second aquatic sport, and since then have been the longest running USA Swimming and USA Water Polo team in the area, offering both sports under one team. Today, the SeaWolves compete with other USA Swimming teams in sanctioned meets.
“Since we started our program, we have had a number of swimmers go on to swim in college and at the Olympic trials,” said Araujo. “This takes focus, determination, and hard work. We have highly qualified coaches skilled at instructing all ages and abilities. We offer programs from the novice up to national levels.”
In addition to competing at the regional and national level (Olympic Trials), Brentwood SeaWolves athletes have also competed at the Age Group Championship (formerly known as Junior Olympics) level.
