SeaWolves to hold short-course meet Jan. 7-8

Photo courtesy of Brentwood SeaWolves

The public is invited to attend a swim meet being held by the Brentwood SeaWolves the weekend of Jan. 7.

The Brentwood SeaWolves will hold a Short Course swim meet Jan. 7-8 at Heritage High School in Brentwood from 7:30 a.m.to 3 p.m., and spectators are welcome to attend.

“Our Zone 2 teams consist of about 30 teams in the Alameda and Contra Costa County area,” said Head Coach Pam Araujo. “What we expect to see at this competition is swimmers having fun and swimming fast!”

Araujo said that the Brentwood SeaWolves are always looking for more swimmers, adding that there are ongoing tryouts for those interested in joining.

