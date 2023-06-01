Miles For Mayo logo

Registration is open for the second annual Miles for Mayo 5K, a fundraiser dedicated to Matías “Mayo” Rogers, who died June 16, 2021. The fundraiser benefits local schools and the Delta Limitless Youth Running Program.

This year’s Miles for Mayo 5K will be at Veterans Park at 3841 Balfour Road in Brentwood, Sunday, June 25 at 9 a.m. The race connects to the Marsh Creek Trail, going left under Balfour Road. Runners will continue on the trail alongside Creekside Park and over the canal. Runners will turn around at the halfway point near the Summerset retirement community and head back down the trail to Veterans Park for the finish, according to the website.

Matias was raised in Brentwood and was a long-distance runner on Liberty High School’s track and field and cross country teams, earning the fastest distance running times for both a freshman and sophomore in the school’s history, along with recording one of the fastest 3-mile times in the nation for a sophomore in 2021, according to the Miles for Mayo website.

