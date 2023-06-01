Registration is open for the second annual Miles for Mayo 5K, a fundraiser dedicated to Matías “Mayo” Rogers, who died June 16, 2021. The fundraiser benefits local schools and the Delta Limitless Youth Running Program.
This year’s Miles for Mayo 5K will be at Veterans Park at 3841 Balfour Road in Brentwood, Sunday, June 25 at 9 a.m. The race connects to the Marsh Creek Trail, going left under Balfour Road. Runners will continue on the trail alongside Creekside Park and over the canal. Runners will turn around at the halfway point near the Summerset retirement community and head back down the trail to Veterans Park for the finish, according to the website.
Matias was raised in Brentwood and was a long-distance runner on Liberty High School’s track and field and cross country teams, earning the fastest distance running times for both a freshman and sophomore in the school’s history, along with recording one of the fastest 3-mile times in the nation for a sophomore in 2021, according to the Miles for Mayo website.
He died in a traffic collision on Sellers Avenue when he was 16. His life and running accomplishments were first celebrated in a vigil attended by his family, friends, team and many other residents of East County. The first Miles for Mayo 5K took place almost a year later, on April 16, 2022 in Veterans Park on Matías’ 17th birthday.
According to the Miles for Mayo website, Ron Rogers, Matías’ dad and the Miles for Mayo race director, the 3.1-mile race was created as a way to celebrate Matía’s life and his birthday.
“What better way to celebrate his life and his birthday, then getting out and running in the community,” he stated in the website video. “Doing something Matías loved and was very passionate about. I think with this race we want to make sure everyone feels that sense of support that Matías would provide them.”
The first Miles for Mayo 5K raised $36,000 with 550 people running, according to the Miles for Mayo website. The money raised supported the Liberty and Heritage High School’s track and field and cross country teams, Camp Mayo and Brentwood Elementary School.
Participants have the option to run or walk the 3.1-mile distance either in person or virtually. Registration is $15 for ages 4-9, $20 for ages 10-18, and $35 for 19 and older. The in-person run registration fee includes a T-shirt and medal.
