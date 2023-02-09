Senior night a success as Lions stomp Panthers

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

Despite a sloppy end to the game on Feb. 2, the Liberty Lions still managed to blow out the Antioch Panthers by 30 points. With the win, the Lions improve to 8-0 in the Bay Valley Athletic League. The Panthers drop to 2-6.

It was senior night for the Liberty Lions as they dominated the Antioch Panthers 84-54 in the Lions’ Den on Feb. 2.

Going into the game, the Lions were without starting point guard Quinton Bundage, who had injured his knee in their game against Pittsburg on Jan. 26. Head coach Jon Heinz said he does not want to rush his point guard back and said it was possible he rests for the remainder of the season until playoffs start.

With it being senior night, Heinz changed his lineup to start five seniors. His first players to come off the bench in the game were also seniors as he tried to give his seniors as much playing time as possible.

