Shawn DeForest won the 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model main event Saturday night, Sept. 14, at Antioch Speedway.
DeForest was driving the Dennis Souza car, and his previous best finish in Souza's car was a second earlier this season.
Rick Coffey led a lap before spinning in turn four. This put DeForest in the lead, but he spun in turn four for a sixth lap yellow flag.
Mike Hynes led the restart, with Rod Oliver running close behind.
Kimo Oreta hit the turn three wall for a lap 10 yellow flag. DeForest was in third at that point, and he took the lead from Hynes on the restart.
Oliver gained second a lap later, after Hynes hit the wall in turn one.
DeForest had Oliver running closely behind him the rest of the way, but he held on for the victory.
Coffey finished third, ahead of Oreta and John Soares.
Tommy Fraser won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event, the eighth win of the season for the current point leader.
After a complete restart for a spin in turn two, the race went nonstop.
Top rookie Cameron Swank set the early pace ahead of Kevin Brown.
Reigning champion Trevor Clymens made a low pass in turn two of the third lap to take second from Brown.
Swank had a scary moment a lap later, when a slower car swerved into his path in turn four as Fraser gained third.
The leaders came upon a spun car in turn four, and Clymens clipped the car and spun.
Everybody kept going without a yellow as Swank led Fraser.
A low pass in turn four of the 12th lap gained Fraser the lead.
Fraser pulled away to a straightaway advantage in victory, as Swank won a close battle with Brown for second.
Trevor Clymens and Tommy Clymens Jr. completed the top five.
For complete results, visit www.antiochspeedway.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.