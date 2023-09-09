Sims says game is “getting easier” for Freedom despite 25-point loss to Vanden

Freedom High head football coach Zach Sims continues to believe in the process after his Falcons lost 45-20 in their Homecoming game against Vanden Friday night.
“What the kids are really going on is they’re seeing every week even though we’re still playing good teams, the game is getting easier for them,” Sims said. “They’re really starting to feel like they’re improving and they’re really excited.”
Even with the 25-point loss Friday night in a game that eventually got away from them, the Falcons showed signs of life and scrappiness throughout moments of the night.
Freedom’s defense stopped Vanden on fourth down on their first two drives, managed to control the Vikings run game for a majority of the night, and quarterback Myles Hunt managed to get Freedom’s offense in some kind of rhythm after starting the game with two interceptions – one of which was a bad call after the ball clearly hit the ground before the defender could get control of it – and threw a 50 yard touchdown pass toward the end of the half and another 50-yard pass to set up another touchdown for Freedom to open the second half.
“(Friday night) was one of the best defensive run performances since I’ve been the coach at Freedom,” Sims said. “I think it was fantastic. Vanden is a very good rushing team and they’ve won back-to-back section championships that’s distinct to their run game.”
Even though Vanden broke a few big runs at moments of the game, the Falcons managed to keep the Vikings under 100 yards rushing for the game, the first time they’ve held a team under 100 yards rushing in a game this season.
The defense made big plays when they needed to, especially in a scoreless first quarter. Freedom forced Vanden’s Marcellus Chandler to fumble on a fake punt after their opening drive of the game, then stopped senior running back Jordan Jones in their red zone on a fourth-and-two situation to get the ball back on the second drive.
Although Freedom showed hints of scrappiness, it all came apart as Vanden rocked Freedom for 28 straight points in the second quarter, scoring on four consecutive possessions before Hunt completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to running back Taylor Edmon on a screen play to put Freedom on the board, but a botched hold on senior Mandi Roberts point-after attempt kept the score at 28-6.
Freedom fired out strong to open the second half as Hunt found a wide open Austin Callens for another 50-yard-pass to set up the Falcons at the Vanden seven-yard-line. Callens was seriously hurt on the play, however, as his foot got caught in the turf as Chandler tried to tackle him and he was reported to have broken his leg. He was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance after the play.
The Falcons scored two-plays after the injury delay as Edmon ran it in from two yards out. Edmon scored one more toward the end of the game on a 39-yard rushing score with 9:05 left in the game.
“I really think it's positive momentum that we can take with us to (Rancho Cotate) next week for sure,” Sims said. “I think we’re going to start getting some wins very soon. We’re this close. We’re missing stuff like six inches now instead of feet, so I think the wins are going to come.”
