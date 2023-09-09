Sims says game is “getting easier” for Freedom despite 25-point loss to Vanden

Vanden's Brayden Chavez looks to run into the end zone with Freedom's Travis May looking for the tackle at the goal line.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Freedom High head football coach Zach Sims continues to believe in the process after his Falcons lost 45-20 in their Homecoming game against Vanden Friday night.

“What the kids are really going on is they’re seeing every week even though we’re still playing good teams, the game is getting easier for them,” Sims said. “They’re really starting to feel like they’re improving and they’re really excited.”

Even with the 25-point loss Friday night in a game that eventually got away from them, the Falcons showed signs of life and scrappiness throughout moments of the night. 

