Select Bay Valley Athletic League sports will be returning this month following a nearly 11-month pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
Cross country, swimming and diving, and girls' golf and tennis will commence this month, with track and field and boys' golf and tennis beginning in late March.
With Contra Costa County in the purple COVID-19 tier (widespread case rates and test positivity), only outdoor low-contact sports are currently permitted, which includes golf, tennis, and track and field.
Baseball and softball, currently allowed if the county drops into the red COVID-19 tier (substantial case rates and test positivity), could begin in early March if the move into the red tier materializes.
The status of other sports such as football, soccer, volleyball, water polo, competitive cheerleading, basketball, and wrestling remains in limbo, with all of them forced to wait until the county drops into the orange or yellow COVID-19 tiers (moderate or minimal case rates and test positivity).
Football, soccer, volleyball, and water polo can only be played in the orange tier, with competitive cheerleading, basketball and wrestling permitted in the yellow tier.
The return of sports materialized when California Department of Public Health officials ended the Regional Stay at Home Order in late January and the regional high school sports governing body opted to allow leagues to build their own season of sport calendars around guidance from both the California Department of Health and the counties the leagues reside in, along with approval from league schools and districts.
There will be no North Coast Section championship events or state or regional championship opportunities.
Bay Valley Athletic League school officials have expressed excitement about the return of action for the first time since March of 2020.
“Here at HHS, we are proud of the resiliency of our student-athletes, who have persevered since this past March and worked diligently to make this season a reality, despite many obstacles,” Heritage High School wrote in its recent athletics newsletter
--Check back for updates
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.