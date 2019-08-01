Special needs tennis camp unites community

Oakley’s Freedom High School Assistant Principal Steve Amaro has participated in 20 years of tennis camps, but a recent camp was one of his all-time favorites.
With the help of Freedom class of 2014 alumna Monique Paris, the Freedom tennis program invited special needs students from the Liberty Union High School District to participate in a one-day tennis camp.
Thirty students from Freedom, Liberty and Heritage took to the tennis courts as part of the extended school year program. Members of the current program, alumni and members of the Freedom community gathered to help this one-of-kind cause.
Amaro served as the athletic director and tennis coach at Freedom High School prior to being named assistant principal. Paris, a special education teacher at Laurel Elementary, used her experience with tennis and working with special needs students to plan this event.
For both of them, it was the first time running a tennis camp with special needs students.
“It was a culmination of everything,” said Paris. “Getting to be out there with the kids, being a special education teacher and having all this coaching experience, and, of course, giving back to the place where it all started.”
Students at the camp worked in groups and were taught the fundamentals of tennis, like forehand and backhand strokes, along with volleys and serves.
And by the smiles on their faces, it all went according to plan.
“It went really well,” said Paris. “The kids had fun, which was most important.”
Equally important, the students were able to develop socially, something that goes beyond the tennis court.
“They got exposure to a new sport and it gave them new perspective,” said Paris. “They got out on the court and met some peers, while also getting involved on campus.”
Tennis can often get lost in the shuffle with other big sports like football and baseball, taking place during the summer, but for Amaro it’s a sport that brings a lot of people together.
“Some of my best memories are because of tennis,” Amaro said. “Like soccer, tennis is a universal game that breaks down social boundaries and allows students to engage in physical activity and have fun.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.