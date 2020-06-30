Summertime sports camps, like this one seen at Heritage High School, are taking on a new look this year with social distancing and other protocols in place aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Currently, Contra Costa County and the Liberty Union High School District are allowing schools to conduct small, 12-player outdoor sports camps, provided that students sign a waiver that stipulates key provisions. The waiver includes guidelines on how to use masks; moreover, it directs students and coaches to stay home if they experience symptoms of illness, and it bans gatherings before or after the camps.
For more information on the Liberty Union High School District’s camp protocol, visit https://bit.ly/3fr8jQt.
