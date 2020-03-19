As the coronavirus has gripped the nation, it’s also benched high school athletics for an unknown period of time.
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the state’s high school sports governing body, has postponed a decision on the fate of the spring sports season until at least April 3, pending further advice from local, state and federal government agencies.
“The CIF will continue to work with our schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student athletes and school communities as our priority,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.
Locally, athletic leaders, coaches and players said they are experiencing a range of emotions amid the uncertain times of the pandemic.
East County squads began playing without spectators in early March, and then play was suspended indefinitely just days later.
The situation grew more precarious when six Bay Area counties instituted a three-week shelter-in-place order earlier this week.
“The fact is, there is a really, really big-picture thing going on right now,” said Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith. “It’s affecting the entire country, the entire world. Our athletics are important to us, but we are in a scenario where we have to take care of a much bigger scenario first.”
For many, however, the sting of being sidelined is tough to bear.
For squads like the Heritage dance team, long-awaited once-a-year events such as the West Coast Elite Nationals in Southern California have been shelved, leaving behind hours of prep time and a world of anticipation.
“For some of these kids, it’s their last time being able to compete,” said head coach Miranda Hughes. “We’ve been working on these routines since summer, so almost a full year.”
Antioch High coach Nitesh Singh can relate. He wrote on Twitter that he’s praying seniors get to finish their seasons.
“Ahmon Jones qualified for state in the high jump,” he said. “Would do anything to see him compete in it.”
Amid the widespread feelings of sadness, frustration and uncertainty, some are hoping to make the best of the unexpected time.
“We ask ourselves far too often ‘What do I want?’ instead of ‘Who do I want to be?’ in sports,” said Liberty coach Eric Morford. “The way we respond to hardships is a far greater opportunity for character building than any result an athlete may achieve.”
Others, meanwhile, are hanging onto the hope that the uncertain times will turn in their favor, while keeping an eye on the larger health issue.
“All Freedom coaches, including myself, are hopeful to return as soon as it is safe and the (Contra Costa Health Services) gives us the all-clear,” said Freedom Athletic Director Sandra Torres. “We miss being out there, and the athletes have worked hard to train for this season’s contest, and we hurt for them. However, as coaches and educators, there is nothing more important than the health of our athletes and our community members, and we understand that we are all doing what is necessary.”
To read the CIF’s full statement on its delayed decision, visit https://bit.ly/2xPrnYi.
