St. Anthony’s girls’ basketball sixth-grade team wins CYO National League Championship

The St. Anthony’s girls’ basketball sixth-grade team recently won the Diablo East Catholic Youth Organization’s National League Championship 17-16.
The team is comprised of Alyssa Price, Briana Garcia, Kelyiana Neal, Kyrie Altman, Lily Shaffer, Nadia Moctezuma, Natalee Price, Olivia Sepulveda and Savannah Lohmeier.
Team officials said they would also like to thank Angela Gallegos for stepping up to coach the team at the last minute.
