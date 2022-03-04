Over the summer, Liberty wrestler Samantha Calkins won a national championship in Fargo, North Dakota. When the high school season began, she was ranked as the best wrestler in her weight class and one of the best wrestlers in the country. With such high acclaim comes high expectations. When the high school season ended, Calkins expected to win a state championship.
That goal was met on Saturday at the California Interscholastic Federation Championship Tournament in Bakersfield. Calkins -- who was undefeated on the season and seeded No. 1 in the state tournament -- didn’t always feel that she wrestled her best. But she did well enough to win her matches and reach the final. There, she met fellow senior Galilea Garcia from Schurr High School. Calkins recorded a pin at 3:09 to win the 189-pound weight class.
“It felt good,” Calkins said of winning. “I had kind of a bad tournament. I didn’t wrestle to my full capabilities and didn’t stick to my game plan -- made it harder on myself. I know I could have wrestled better. But I got it done and redeemed myself in the finals. I basically wrestled how I wanted in the final.”
Calkins was the only Bay Valley Athletic League wrestler to win a state championship but not the only one to place there. Her teammate, junior Sophia Yurkovich, did as well. Yurkovich won her first three matches to advance to the quarterfinals at 160 pounds. She lost there to Merrill West junior (and eventual state champion) Kalila Shrive. But Yurkovich shook off that loss and won her final two matches to finish in fifth place out of eight finishers.
“I felt like I did pretty good,” Yurkovich said. “The first day was a little rough. I was a little tentative but I feel like I achieved my goal of placing. The season went really, really well. I’m really happy with the tournaments we went to and how the team did overall. And I’m coming off of an injury so I was excited to get back.”
A strong finish has given Yurkovich clear goals for her upcoming senior season on the mat.
“I am kind of ambitious,” she said. “I’d like to win state and qualify for nationals. I’m looking to wrestle in college as well. So hopefully, some offers come.”
Calkins and Yurkovich were joined in Bakersfield by a pair of Bay Valley Athletic League boys, Heritage sophomore Levi Waller and Liberty junior Anthony Anderson.
Waller qualified at 170 pounds and was matched up against fellow sophomore Aden Valencia of Sobrato in the first round when he lost. Anderson, who qualified at 113 pounds, was also defeated in the first round, losing to Gilroy High School freshman Elijah Cortez.
Calkins’ attention now shifts to offseason tournaments and next season, college. She has yet to commit to a school.
“I think I had a pretty good season -- I ended undefeated, 28-0,” she said. “There were little minute things that I think I could have done differently but overall I think I ended my senior year on a good note.”
In addition to winning a state championship, Calkins expressed pride in the way her team competed throughout the season.
“As a whole, I’m proud of my team,” she said. “Both sides -- boys and girls. We work hard. We’re one of the hardest-working teams in California. Even though some didn’t do as well as they hoped, I’m proud of them for coming to practice and working as hard as they could at leagues, sectionals and -- if they made it -- state.”
