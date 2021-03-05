The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has released broad new guidelines that clear the way for resumption of indoor youth sports competitions in the state.
The CDPH directions, released late March 4, broadly state that “teams can return to competition only if they adhere to the stricter requirements in place for college teams, which include rigorous testing requirements around each competition, following contact tracing protocols, and coordination with local health authorities.”'
Masking requirements for youth and adult participants, coaches and support staff must also be in place, according to the guidelines.
Locally, Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith hinted that details still need to be worked out.
“There are going to be a lot of decisions that have to be made at the local levels due to testing requirements and funding,” he
Just a handful of the state’s broad indoor sport requirements include mandated COVID-19 testing and returned results for all basketball, volleyball and wrestling athletes and support staff within 48 hours of each competition; symptom and health screenings for all workers and athletes entering the facility or event; an in-place mechanism for notifying other schools should an athlete from one team test positive within 48 hours after competition with another team; and a requirement that schools evaluate the availability of, and accessibility to, local contact tracing resources.
To view the state’s complete guidelines, visit https://bit.ly/3kWvExC.
