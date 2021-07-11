The Liberty High School boys basketball program has announced the annual Stonebarger Tournament will be returning this December.
The 37th-annual event, slated for Dec. 9-11, is slated to feature a varsity field that includes Liberty, College Park, Enochs, De Anza, Foothill, Northgate, Oakland Tech and Wood high schools.
The junior varsity tournament, expected to be played on the same dates, will include Liberty, Alhambra, Camolindo, College Park, De Anza, Enochs, Foothill and St. Patrick - St. Vincent.
The school will also host a freshman tournament, Dec. 2-4, involving Liberty, Benicia, De La Salle, Freedom, Granada, Heritage, Sheldon and Washington.
