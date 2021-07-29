Steve Bibel remembers meeting Charlie Reed playing tennis at the courts at Summerset in Brentwood approximately eight years ago.
Nearly a decade later, Reed is nearly 99, his birthday in August.
Not only does Reed still play tennis — something few his age do— but Bibel and Reed’s other friends say it’s great tennis.
Tennis is merely a chapter of a life that has been eventful and rich.
Reed served on the Friends of the Antioch Library Board for 12 years, was the supervisor of county libraries for four years, taught special education classes for the county, along with Jim Wagner and Bill Foster, started A Place for Learning, taught global outreach classes, started a global outreach department in local churches and spent 15 Memorial Day weekends building housing for underprivileged people in Mexico. And that’s just since he retired.
During his working years, he built two homes. One of which was built to live in while he attended UC Berkeley. The other was to sell to pay for the first one. He helped build Kaiser’s Richmond Shipyard and the first transport ship produced in that shipyard. Reed also served in the military for three years during World War II. Additionally, Reed has extensive experience in education. For 23 years, he served as a teacher, administrator and superintendent for California schools (in Piedmont, Oceanside, Hayward and Antioch).
For 20 years, he served as a diplomat with the U.S. State Department, working in Asia and both North and South America. He later worked with the state department again, fighting against desert flying locusts in a helicopter war. Reed also worked with Mercy Corps International. During that time, Reed headed work in Africa for Pat Boone, building water wells and carrying food across borders, distributing medicine and establishing a refugee camp for 5,000 people in Ethiopia. While in La Paz, Bolivia, Reed started an international church. To that end, he’s also taught the Bible on four different continents.
Naturally, someone who does so much work internationally will have to spend time learning other languages. During his life, Reed has studied 12. This includes Spanish, Italian, Quechua and Vietnamese. The latter no doubt came in handy when Reed met Kim, a Vietnamese woman to whom he has been married for 50 years.
And while playing tennis is a small part in what’s been an eventful life, athletics has long been a part of it. In college, Reed participated in handball and wrestled. More recently, he’s taken up racket sports. In addition to tennis, he’s played racquetball.
When listing his goals in life, Reed says that he wants to “Live a balanced life: mental, physical, social and spiritual,” and noted that he’s “still working on that.” He also critiqued that he “earned a low grade” in his goals of “trying to put God first, others second and himself third.”
